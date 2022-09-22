XDuce Inc. expands its Global Footprint to the UK

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDuce Inc., a global specialist services provider in the areas of Digital Transformation and Strategic Resourcing, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its global footprint by commencing its operations in London, UK.

XDuce, has been providing services to clients within diverse verticals throughout the US since 2006. As a long-term business growth strategy, XDuce has been looking to expand its client base beyond North America. With this first step outside the continent, the XDuce UK entity provide both XDuce & SANS brands a massive growth opportunity with potential go further & deeper in the EU countries.

Jay Dave, President and CEO, XDuce Group of Companies, said, "With the XDuce Group's highly credible services portfolio and now with the expanded global service delivery capabilities, our clients can now look forward to partnering with highly professional global support team with wealth of experience in major global markets and industry verticals. With the current challenging situation faced by industries across the globe, this expansion will help us meet our global customer's needs like never before. Our global clients require services of a global organization with a effective off-shore/on-shore delivery team and significant resources to service their needs internationally."

The XDuce UK would be led by the newly appointed CEO – XDuce UK, Ashwin Bedi. Ash, as he likes to be called, comes on board with many years commendable experience of successfully building businesses in the UK region. "The established robust building blocks of XDuce and SANS will help in creating an important impact in the UK & Europe. We are going to be laser focused on supporting our clients in their success through our excellent teams, both onshore and offshore. We are excited to look forward the challenges and excitements in the coming years," said Ash.

XDuce is an award-winning Technology Services Partner with proven expertise in Oracle, Microsoft & AWS services. XDuce is an established name in the mid-market segment providing Application Development, Mobility Services, Infrastructure management, Strategic IT consulting and Strategic Resourcing solutions. XDuce, through its acquisition of NY based SANS Consulting, in 2020, built its services to its clients beyond the US borders into Canada. SANS is a highly respected strategic resourcing brand within the tri-state servicing top clients in the BFSI vertical. SANS's technological approach to selecting the best personnel has consistently been recognized at over 300 leading Financial Institutions, Education, Insurance and Healthcare companies.

