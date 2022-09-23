Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Extend Free Weekly Credit Reports in the U.S. Through 2023

Full-Year Extension to Help U.S. Consumers Manage Financial Health During Period of Rising Inflation and Continued Economic Uncertainty

ATLANTA and COSTA MESA, Calif. and CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The three nationwide credit reporting agencies – Equifax® (NYSE:EFX), Experian (LON:EXPN) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – are taking joint action to continue offering free weekly credit reports to consumers in the United States through the end of 2023. This benefit will help consumers manage their financial health during a period of rising inflation and unprecedented economic uncertainty coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies' CEOs provided a joint statement on the decision to extend free weekly credit reports through 2023. "The rising cost of living in the wake of COVID-19 has created economic consequences felt by many Americans," said Mark W. Begor, CEO Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO TransUnion. "Our industry is committed to helping people better position themselves for strong financial futures. Credit reports play an important role in financial health, and providing weekly reports for consumers at no charge is another way that we can support financial education and stability for people across the U.S. at this critical time."

Consumer credit reports are a factual record of credit activity and payment history used by lenders, creditors, service providers and other businesses to extend financial opportunities and other offers to people. Consumers can access their free weekly credit reports from each of the three credit reporting agencies at www.annualcreditreport.com . Consumers should review all items appearing in each section of their credit reports. If an error is identified, consumers should contact the credit reporting agency immediately to correct that information.

For more information, visit www.annualcreditreport.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE:EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

ABOUT EXPERIAN

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

ABOUT TRANSUNION

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

https://www.transunion.com

