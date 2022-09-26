Alcantara Partnered with The Bridge in 2022

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the luxury "Made in Italy" brand, was a partner for the sixth edition of The Bridge, an exclusive automotive event held in the Hamptons on Long Island.

Alcantara installation “The Architects Studio” was among the attractions at The Bridge VI (PRNewswire)

The annual program brings together a broad range of luxury and vintage cars along with a variety of other luxury brands to honor the vehicles and drivers with a history at the Bridgehampton Race Circuit, now the site for an exclusive golf club.

For the 2022 event Alcantara provided "The Architects Studio," an exhibition created by the American artist Rebecca Moses that showcased the use of the Alcantara material for interior design, fashion and consumer-electronics applications such as the RØDE headphones.

A number of cars on display also featured Alcantara interiors, including the Lamborghini Urus Performante, the Aston Martin Valhalla, the Czinger 21C Max and the Rimac Nevera.

"We were pleased to have taken part in The Bridge VI, which gave us the opportunity to demonstrate the exceptional performance, adaptability and ingenuity of our 'Made in Italy' material," said Andrea Boragno, Alcantara's chairman and CEO.

