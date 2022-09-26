Deltek Completes Its Acquisition of TIP Technologies

The combination of Deltek + TIP Technologies will accelerate Deltek's capabilities for aerospace & defense and engineer to order manufacturers

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of TIP Technologies – the leading provider of quality, compliance and manufacturing execution solutions for the highly regulated aerospace and defense (A&D) and government contracting industry. The agreement to acquire TIP Technologies was announced on Thursday, July 14.

With this acquisition, Deltek will add quality management system (QMS) and manufacturing execution system (MES) capabilities to its portfolio of ERP and manufacturing solutions for government contractors, aerospace & defense (A&D) and Engineer to Order (E2O) firms. For decades, Deltek has offered award-winning solutions to government contractors of all sizes. With the combination of Deltek + TIP Technologies, the company will provide the most comprehensive solutions for government contractors and in particular, aerospace & defense and engineer to order firms.

"Joining forces with Deltek is a strategic milestone for TIP Technologies and we look forward to seeing how our businesses and solutions can progress together," said Mike Miller, founder and CEO of TIP Technologies. "We are thrilled to now be a part of Deltek and I want to thank all our TIP Technologies employees and all the parties involved that helped us complete this acquisition."

"Having already partnered with TIP Technologies for years, we are confident that the team's knowledge and strength in complex manufacturing is the perfect complement to Deltek's government contracting solutions. Together with TIP Technologies, we now offer the most complete integrated ERP, QMS and MES solutions for government contractors to meet strict federal government compliance requirements. We are thrilled to begin this journey together with the TIP Technologies team," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "While Deltek is excited to add TIP Technologies to its existing portfolio of purpose-built solutions for government contractors, we do remain committed to supporting the needs of the A&D firms using third party ERP solutions."

Deltek + TIP Technologies will be highlighted in sessions and demos this November at Deltek's annual user conference, Deltek ProjectCon. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the solution and can also meet one-on-one with experts. Find out more about Deltek ProjectCon or read more about Deltek + TIP Technologies on Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations. For more information: www.tiptech.com

