Illumina Genomics Forum Sold Out, Announces Opportunity to View Innovation Roadmap Session via Livestream

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, being held in San Diego from September 28 through October 1, is sold out.

To accommodate additional interest, on Thursday, September 29, Illumina will host its Innovation Roadmap session, featuring Illumina CEO Francis deSouza and Chief Technology Officer Alex Aravanis, via livestream from 9 to 10 a.m. Pacific Time. You can join by registering here.

The larger four-day forum will feature over 70 speakers and panelists, spanning leaders from translational and clinical research, government institutes, academia, hospital leadership, clinicians, payers, and patient advocacy. This speaker lineup includes former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, tennis legend and cancer survivor Chris Evert, and American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen, among other visionary leaders in health care and genomics.

For more information on the event, visit illuminagenomicsforum.com.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

David McAlpine

847-373-0162

Samantha Beal

714-227-2661

PR@illumina.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.