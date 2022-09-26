Pain Specialists of America is the First in Texas to Integrate New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device; Provides Tailored Relief to Multiple Pain Areas and Options for Evolving Pain Conditions

The new Proclaim™ Plus SCS system by Abbott offers the next generation of stimulation therapy, giving physicians the ability to adjust dosage and treat multi-site and evolving pain

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA) announced it is integrating the new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360™ therapy for patients receiving neuromodulation therapy for chronic pain. Recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs and enables adaptable programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.

"Training physicians across the US gives us an advantage that not every practice gets to experience," says Dr. Mehta.

Staying at the forefront, Pain Specialists of America's Clinical President, Pankaj Mehta, MD, DABA, DABPM, and Genaro Gutierrez, MD, DABA, DABPM, PSA's Austin Surgery Center Medical Director, were the first in Texas and Austin to implant this device. PSA's leading team of interventional pain experts stay at the forefront of innovation and technology to give their patients the best care possible. PSA recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in North Austin, where patients can experience best-in-class facilities with the latest technology and therapies for treating chronic pain. This new facility is the fourth surgery center spanning the footprint of 15 locations to serve the Central Texas market. "Training physicians across the US gives our company an advantage that not every practice gets to experience", says Dr. Mehta.

Designed to fit within a person's life, the Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years. It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real-time regardless of location.

BurstDR therapy is Abbott's exclusive stimulation technology that delivers pulses – or bursts – of mild electrical energy to alter pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain. Clinical studies have shown that BurstDR technology delivers superior pain relief as compared to tonic stimulation, improves people's day-to-day life, and reduces the emotional suffering associated with pain.

"Having options for my patients that allow me to create an individualized plan to maximize pain relief has been game-changing over the years," said Dr. Gutierrez, "Interventional Pain Management is a specialty that is truly gratifying and helps people every day regain their daily function and return to their normal life.

Using FlexBurst360 therapy on the Proclaim Plus system, physicians can identify the lowest effective dose of stimulation for each patient and adapt it based on evolving pain needs. The system allows doctors control over multiple independent BurstDR stimulation areas to provide broader pain coverage without overstimulation risk.

The Proclaim Plus system with FlexBurst360 therapy is designed to fit seamlessly within a person's life and therapy settings can be accessed using either a personal mobile device or through a provided mobile device. Patients can use the same device to access Abbott's proprietary NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a first-of-its-kind neurostimulation technology in the U.S. that allows patients to communicate with physicians, ensure proper functionality of their device, and receive remote adjustments to their therapeutic settings as needed.

