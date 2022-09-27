InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Holder for Nasal Dressing (OSK-302)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a nasal dressing in place to absorb any bloody drainage after surgery," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the NASAL SLING. My design would offer a more comfortable alternative to using medical tape."

The invention provides an improved way to hold the dressing in place after nasal surgery. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use medical tape. As a result, it enhances comfort and it allows the dressing to be easily changed when needed. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place and remove so it is ideal for the health care industry and home consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

