NTIRETY NAMED #20 ON MSSP ALERT's TOP 250 LIST FOR 2022

Sixth Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Services Providers Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Ntirety 20th to its Top 250 MSSP'S list for 2022. The list recognizes Ntirety, the most trusted comprehensive IT security provider and the only company that embeds compliant security throughout the complete IT stack, as leading in business growth, ecosystem partnerships, quality of services and superior talent.

(PRNewswire)

MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Ntirety 20th to its Top 250 MSSP'S list for 2022.

"We could not be prouder of our ranking on the MSSP Alert's worldwide survey," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety. "Our top 20 global ranking is testament to the company's innovative approach to comprehensive IT security, setting us apart from point product security providers. It is also a testament to the impressive company growth, industry leadership, and customer focus."

"MSSP Alert congratulates Ntirety on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

The list and research identify and honors the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution. Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

2022 has been a year of record growth and innovation for Ntirety. Accomplishments and milestones include:

Key customer wins with 100% increase in MSSP clients annually.

Broadening of Ntirety's channel program, by adding every major TSBs, and hundreds of more sub-agents.

The launch of Ntirety's unique CaaS service, offering both a consulting strategy and implementation of a continuous compliance process on behalf of customers.

The launch of Ntirety's vCISO Service, which removes the guesswork from security, implementing best practices, creating a prioritized roadmap, and developing and executing a comprehensive security program.

Winning three global InfoSec awards in the following categories: Next Gen Cloud Security; Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year; and Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Services.

About Ntirety

Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 20 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's three US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ntirety