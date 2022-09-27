Sabre announces new alliance with SABRON Tech Ltd to grow geographic reach and bring best-in-class technologies to key markets in East Africa

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new, long-term strategic agreement with Nairobi-based travel technology distribution company SABRON Tech Ltd to boost its presence across key markets in East Africa.

The relationship combines SABRON's strong market knowledge with Sabre's innovative technology. It will enable Sabre to strengthen its geographic reach and bring world-class solutions and services to new markets through SABRON. Under the agreement, SABRON is now licensed to represent and distribute the Sabre brand to travel agencies in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

"As travel restrictions continue to ease and travel ramps up, it is vital that travel agencies, corporations and suppliers have the right tools at their fingertips to capture industry recovery," said Saby Morenas, managing director of SABRON Tech Ltd. "As such, we're delighted to be able to bring SABRON's regional expertise together with Sabre's intuitive technology to ensure the East African travel ecosystem is better placed to cut through increased complexities while optimizing revenue. Sabre is an ideal partner to empower our customers by providing them with innovative technology and solutions to help drive growth, boost revenue, and transform their business."

The alliance will promote access to important Sabre solutions and services to travel agencies in East Africa. The Sabre solutions and services cut across retailing, fulfillment and distribution, and include the intuitive Sabre Red 360 interface which enables travel agents to deliver highly personalized offers to travelers. Promotion of Sabre's agile, advanced solutions to significant territories in the African travel marketplace will support both recovery and future growth in the region.

"Collaboration is more important to the travel industry than ever before, so we're thrilled to welcome SABRON to Sabre's network of official distributors at this critical time for industry recovery," said Salman Syed, vice president of agency sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "As we navigate this new world of travel, travelers are considering more decision factors than they did pre-pandemic. They want increased information, support and personalization, and the industry needs the technological tools to meet those demands. As Sabre continues its own technological transformation into 2022 and beyond, we're delighted the travel industry in East Africa will be able to benefit from our innovation as we focus on creating solutions to optimize industry revenue while improving the traveler experience."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About SABRON Tech Ltd

Sabron is a Travel Technology company providing innovative technology solutions for our clients to accelerate their business across multiple travel trade verticals. This includes corporate travel, offline/online, hotels, cars, cruises, NDC, rail, and many others. We have extensive knowledge of the African market which gives us an excellent opportunity to partner with and meet travel trade needs in the region. Our focus with our clients is to provide solutions and products to meet the organization's objectives to help achieve current and future demands in this constantly evolving marketplace. We are currently operating in the East African region. With our headquarters based in Kenya- Nairobi, we have a market presence in Tanzania and Uganda with a rapid expansion plan across the region.

