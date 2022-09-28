Manzanita Sol Celebrates Día De Los Muertos with Limited-Edition Packaging and $25,000 in Free Groceries for Fans

As Part of the Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, and Crush Celebrar Y Recordar Campaign Dedicated to the Traditional Mexican Celebration, Fans Can Enter To Win a $100 Gift Card for Their Local Grocery Store Towards Their Holiday Festivities

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manzanita Sol, the refreshing and beloved Mexican apple flavored soda from PepsiCo, is kicking off Día de los Muertos celebrations with the launch of its Celebrar y Recordar campaign - an ode to remembering and honoring loved ones - with limited-edition packaging and $25,000 in grocery giveaways total towards families' holiday feasts thanks to Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, and Crush.

Manzanita Sol is kicking off Día de los Muertos celebrations with the launch of its Celebrar y Recordar campaign with $25,000 in grocery giveaways for fans and limited-edition packaging for Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, and Crush. (PRNewswire)

As fans prepare traditional recipes and ofrendas for Día de los Muertos, Manzanita Sol wants to help fans make this year's celebrations the biggest yet with $100 gift cards across five major cities. Consumers who seek out and share photos of the limited-edition bottles of Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, or Crush available exclusively at select retailers can enter to win one of 2,500 gift cards to support their Día de los Muertos festivities.

"Manzanita Sol represents a taste of home for so many and this year, we wanted to support fans' Día de los Muertos celebrations with our limited-edition packaging spotlighting the culture and significance of this iconic holiday. Día de los Muertos is all about traditions and by covering groceries for our fans, we want to make it even easier for them to make their favorite family recipes for the day," said Esperanza Teasdale, PepsiCo Multicultural Vice President & General Manager.

The brand tapped Mexican artist Totoi Semerena to design the limited-edition packaging for Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, and Crush. The Yucatán-born illustrator captured the vibrancy of the holiday with three new designs featuring celebrated Día de los Muertos icons including Xoloitzcuintli, revered as the spirit guide to the kingdom of the dead, La Catrina, one of the strongest and most recognizable symbols representing the relationship Mexicans have with death, and La Calavera, or skeleton, a playful symbol of life after death.

Fans in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and Dallas have until November 3 to enter by posting a photo of their limited-edition Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar or Crush on Twitter with #ManzanitaSol #Sweepstakes and @ManzanitaSolUS, or by submitting their photo via ManzanitaSolDDLM.Fooji.com, for a chance to win a $100 gift card to their local grocery retailer. Participating retailers based on city, include:

Los Angeles - El Super and Superior

Chicago - Cermak Fresh

Phoenix - Fry's

Houston / Dallas - HEB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at 12 AM ET on 9/28/22 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 11/3/22. Open to legal residents of Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX or Phoenix, AZ who are 18 years or older at the time of registration/entry. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

The limited-edition packaging is available now at select stores in 20oz, 2L bottles and 12 pack 12oz cans across Manzanita Sol, Pepsi Real Sugar, and Crush Orange, Grapefruit, and Strawberry products.

