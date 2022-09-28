SUPPORT MUSEUMS ACROSS THE GLOBE AND FIND UNIQUE AFFORDABLE HOLIDAY GIFTS BY SHOPPING ON MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

#museumstoresunday

, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum Store Association is pleased to announce the return of Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, November 27, 2022 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Museum Store Sunday is an annual shopping event supporting cultural institutions and their stores. This year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries and five continents will celebrate Museum Store Sunday and offer unique affordable gifts—with all purchases supporting their parent institution and the craftspeople and entrepreneurial businesses who provide many of the gifts found in museum stores. With increased pressure on consumers this holiday season, museum stores offer items with great value in the current environment of rising prices. With their purchases, museum store patrons support not only the mission of local cultural institutions but also the small businesses within their communities.

Patricia Sampson, President of the Museum Store Association's Board of Directors, commented, "Museum Store Sunday is an opportunity for the community to support their local cultural institutions simply by doing their holiday shopping at their museum stores. Patrons will find a collection of unique, educational, and affordable items in these museum stores – gifts you can't find anywhere else, and gifts for everyone on their list. By shopping on Museum Store Sunday, you'll not only find the perfect holiday gifts for your friends and family, but you'll also know that your purchases are directly supporting the cultural institution's mission and programs. It's a way to shop consciously, shop smartly, and shop local."

Shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday as the global annual day to Be a Patron – and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.

For up-to-date information on Museum Store Sunday, including a list of global museum store participants and online museum stores, visit www.museumstoresunday.org and:

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. MSA offers educational information and programs throughout the year culminating in an annual conference and trade show highlighting the best in the industry. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their nonprofit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org

