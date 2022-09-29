dbt Labs Announces Key Details of Coalesce 2022 Conference for Analytics Engineering

Global event features sessions led by data practitioners from Twitter, Snowflake, HubSpot, and more

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced additional details of its flagship event Coalesce , taking place October 17 - 21, 2022. Now in its third year, Coalesce was created to be the ultimate conference for analytics engineering, featuring exceptional keynotes, major product news, workshops, a hackathon, and endless networking opportunities. Participants can attend Coalesce virtually, join the full week-long event in New Orleans, or participate in one day events taking place in London and Sydney.

Attendees will hear from high-profile speakers and practitioners from companies like Twitter , Spotify , Adidas , HubSpot , and more. The programming will highlight the evolving roles in the data industry, discuss new frameworks and tools, share guidance on building data teams, and outline how data practitioners can drive tangible value for their organizations.

"Communities are essential to progress and innovation. Coalesce provides a gathering place for data practitioners across the world to defeat the challenges they often face in siloes, and work together to find answers, learn, and collaborate," said Tristan Handy, Founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "We've made tremendous progress, but the modern data stack still has unsolved problems that require a consensus to solve. We're thrilled to bring together data professionals from more than 78 countries and 2,300 companies in order to work collectively towards more solutions."

dbt Labs will also be sharing multiple major announcements and updates that will have a significant, positive impact on the user community, partners and data industry as a whole. This includes significant product announcements related to dbt and dbt Cloud. The event will include over 100 ecosystem and community sessions covering a variety of concepts and themes, including technical best practices, mindset guidance, career advice, leadership tips, and more. CEO Tristan Handy will share his keynote on Tuesday, October 18, titled " The End of the Road for the Modern Data Stack You Know ."

dbt Labs is committed to making Coalesce as inclusive and accessible as possible both online and in-person. The event accessibility guides outline all key details for each event, including disability access and accommodations, gender-neutral bathrooms, dietary needs, transportation, quiet areas, breastfeeding/pumping options, and more.

Attendees can register and to stay up-to-date on the latest agenda here . For additional information on Coalesce, see below:

