Optiv Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Managed SIEM Services

Optiv Remains Strategically Focused on Technology and Services

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Services" report.1

Representative Vendors for this Market Guide were identified by Gartner based on several criteria. According to the report, "buyers who have invested in SIEM technology use managed SIEM services to derive more value. They can use managed SIEM services to get assistance with decisions around strategy, architecture, maintenance, development or support. This leads to better security operations results."

Access the report here.

"The Market Guide shows Managed SIEM has a compelling adoption rate and increasing customer demand," said Shane Cox, Optiv's vice president of security operations. "SIEM is a vital tool in protecting our clients and optimizing their security operations. We feel the Gartner report reinforces our continued investment in services, technology and talent for this space."

Optiv delivers security outcomes that help clients reach broader business objectives. By engaging with SIEM services, organizations realize the benefits of rationalized log ingestion, tuning, advanced detection content, proprietary threat intel and orchestration and automation. Optiv's services are tailored to where clients are on their security journey and ensure cyber is a revenue driver, not an inhibitor.

Learn more about Optiv's suite of SIEM services with these resources:

Learn more about Optiv at https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Managed SIEM Services," By Al Price, John Collins, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Angel Berrios, Published August 17, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.TM

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

