Whistleblower Gene Katz Sues UL, Giant Safety Company, and Earns a Jury Trial After 4 Years

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Chicago court earlier this month ruled that a jury will now have to decide whether Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UL), the global leader in safety, committed Whistleblower and Retaliation violations against its former Director of Business Development, Gene Katz. UL and its subsidiary, UL LLC, are involved in writing safety standards, and performing safety testing, safety inspection and safety certification.

Katz—whose parents both worked as safety engineers at UL for decades—originally filed his complaint in 2018, alleging that he was terminated from UL after he unearthed bribery, corruption, and other unlawful conduct. The complaint also claims that UL engaged in a 'cover up' and that UL's unlawful conduct has destroyed Katz's reputation and career.

The case has been filled with constant intrigue, with UL filing a counterclaim against Katz, alleging that Katz stole confidential property from UL. Katz has denied such allegations, arguing that the Court erred in even allowing the introduction of such fraudulent allegations.

In true David vs. Goliath fashion, Katz has, for the past four years, fought against UL with his own financial savings, mostly representing himself. All the while UL, has been represented by Chicago behemoth Winston & Strawn, one of the largest law firms in Illinois and nationally. Given the massive intrigue of the case, law firms have recently begun to take notice, actively contacting Katz to try to help him. Katz states, "I'm grateful for the interest that has recently come my way from prominent law firms. I am hopeful in bringing on trial counsel given the complexity of this case."

Katz then continued, "Since I filed my lawsuit against the company, UL's CEO Keith Williams, UL's President Ben Miller, and UL's Chief of Human Resources Adrian Groom, have all left their roles at the company. UL is now headed by a new CEO, Terrence Brady, who is a former partner of Winston & Strawn, the same law firm that is representing UL in this action."

Katz has degrees from Princeton University and Northwestern University. Katz has spent over twenty years in the financial services industry with no customer complaints and zero regulatory infractions. Before his employment with UL, Katz was a Whistleblower against Southern Cross, in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Katz reported Southern Cross to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September 2014, on fraud allegations. By December 2015, the company was shut down by the SEC: link: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases/2015/lr23436.htm.

The case is currently set for trial on December 5, 2022; however, Katz is asking the Court for more time to find an attorney for trial. Katz v. Underwriters Laboratories is case docket 2018-L-003788 at Chicago's Cook County Court.

