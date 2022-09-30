Bigeye launches a monitoring-as-code solution to simplify data observability at enterprise scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye is thrilled to announce the availability of the Bigeye CLI (command-line interface) and Bigconfig, a highly ergonomic and enterprise-grade approach to expressing data monitoring as code.

an unmatched set of tools for building data observability into their environments and workflows, no matter how large

Bigconfig is the first monitoring-as-code solution to support enterprise-scale data observability. It was designed in partnership with data engineers who use Bigeye on hundreds to thousands of tables at a time. Through Bigconfig's declarative format, dynamic data tagging, and reusable monitoring definitions, it is simple to seamlessly deploy monitoring on thousands of existing tables.

Bigeye CEO Kyle Kirwan says, "Bigconfig helps us give developers on data teams an unmatched set of tools for building data observability into their environments and workflows, no matter how large or complex."

Enabling the data-driven enterprise with reliable data

Enterprise data pipelines are increasingly complex with too many potential points of failure to monitor with manual testing. Many data teams achieve under 5% test coverage of their data pipelines, limited to just those that are most visible or least reliable. As a result, analytics dashboards, ML algorithms, and customer applications are left exposed to data outages that impact customers, partners, and internal stakeholders.

More monitoring, less configuration code

Providing broad, deep automated data monitoring for your entire environment through an intuitive application is critical but—as the explosion in popularity of Terraform has shown—data engineers also need "as code" solutions to handle the complexity and scale of the enterprise.

That's why we're introducing Bigconfig, a way for data teams to manage their data observability with simple, powerful configuration files. With Bigconfig, you can use prebuilt YAML templates to define and customize monitoring rules and then easily apply them across your environment in just a few lines of code.

Learn more at: https://www.bigeye.com/product/bigconfig/

About Bigeye:

Bigeye is the data observability platform that helps teams measure, improve, and communicate data quality clearly at any scale. It serves clients in a wide swathe of sectors. Bigeye has raised millions of dollars from premiere investors like Sequoia Capital, and was built by two of Uber's founding data team members.

View original content:

SOURCE BigEye