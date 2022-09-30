"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with In-Game Campaigns Starting Today

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to...
Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.(PRNewswire)

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th.

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th.

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                                    iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:                                        3D Action

Release Date:                            July 23, 2015

Price:                                          Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:                        https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:           @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:           https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:       https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:                    @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:                        https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:                                 © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-the-bleach-tv-animation-series-thousand-year-blood-war-with-in-game-campaigns-starting-today-301637517.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.