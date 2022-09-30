GORJANA SET TO OPEN NEW RETAIL LOCATION AT DOMAIN NORTHSIDE

This will be the second brick and mortar retail expansion in Austin and the third in Texas for the jewelry brand.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana , the Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless and laid-back style, is continuing its impressive nationwide retail expansion by joining the growing tenant portfolio at Domain NORTHSIDE, located at 1821 Rock Rose Ave in Austin, Texas on October 1, 2022.

With its initial expansions into Texas, first with the opening of the Austin-based location at 1221 South Congress on July 1st, 2021, and at the Montrose Collective in Houston on May 15th, 2022, gorjana received such recognition and support from customers in the area that a third location was a natural next step in its growth in the region.

The new 1,200 square foot storefront at Domain NORTHSIDE will boast both indoor and outdoor spaces with coastal bungalow feels. The exterior area will be a California-inspired space for guests to enjoy, featuring cozy, welcoming outdoor furniture, a custom tile backsplash and bleached wood accents. The interior of the store will be outfitted with design elements that incorporate the brand's coastal cool vibes. These include mango wood finishes, brass hardware, driftwood and sea glass details and live greenery. The welcoming, airy space will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections and will feature a robust display of fine jewelry offerings.

Each location in gorjana's brick and mortar footprint, including Domain NORTHSIDE, also includes design aspects such as crystal quartz chandeliers – to clear energy – and the scent of custom candles designed by founder Gorjana that possess beachy notes of citrus, palm and palo santo. All locations also pay homage to their hometown via custom, hand-dipped tapestries inspired by the iconic Laguna Beach coastline.

Both the gorjana and Domain NORTHSIDE teams are thrilled with the upcoming partnership and store opening:

"Retail is fundamental to our brand's growth strategy, and we continue to see a phenomenal, positive response as we look to meet our customers where they live. Based on the tremendous success of our location on South Congress, we look forward to doubling down on Austin and bringing the gorjana retail experience to Domain Northside. We're providing customers with the ability to interact with our brand in person and access services like buy online, pick up in store, same day delivery and assistance from our incredible team of stylists." - Jason Griffin Reidel, CEO

"gorjana's effortless style and on-trend pieces make it a perfect addition to Domain NORTHSIDE," said Alison Goodman, senior marketing director for Northwood Retail. "We are thrilled to welcome the celebrated brand to the tenant mix and can't wait to add to our own collections."

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband-and-wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by the couple today. With beautiful, easy styling, the brand's wide assortment includes gold plating, solid gold options, and an expanding range of fine materials including diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, turquoise, and more.

About Domain NORTHSIDE

Domain NORTHSIDE, home to the Rock Rose entertainment district, is the latest evolution in mixed-use real estate in North Austin. The unique lifestyle center features iconic global brands and local Austin businesses, including Apple, RH The Gallery, Nordstrom, The RealReal, Peloton, Nina Berenato, Warby Parker, YETI, Viva Day Spa + Med Spa, Sephora, CB2, Birds Barbershop and many more. The destination boasts award-winning restaurants and chefs, including Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, Perry's Steakhouse, Taverna, JOI Asian Bistro and Bakery Lorraine, and combines the best in fashion, cuisine, technology, health, beauty and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.domainnorthside.com or follow along on Instagram at @domainnorthside .

