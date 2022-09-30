PetPair Secures $1.2M Pre-Seed Round to Scale Pet Adoption Marketplace

Financing round to expand nationwide foster caregiver network

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetPair, the foster-powered pet adoption marketplace, is excited to announce it has closed a $1.1M pre-seed round for a total of $1.2M raised to date. The financing round was led by Bling Capital with participation from Expansion Ventures, Divide by Zero, Newlin Ventures, Great Oaks VC, Hornet Ventures, and strategic angels.

PetPair helps shelters improve save rates and reduce costs by providing access to a ready-made, nationwide network of fosters. PetPair moves adoptable animals from shelters to local foster homes as quickly as possible. In the foster home, the animal benefits from a calm, stable environment with ample human attention and more directed training.

PetPair's Foster-Centric operational model unifies animal welfare organizations (AWOs), volunteers, and pet-centric businesses around the all-important adoption outcome. The Foster-Centric Model was pioneered by Maddie's Fund and American Pets Alive.

Fosters are the key to creating a nationwide sea-change in animal welfare," said Daniel Miyares, CEO and co-founder of PetPair. "In a few years, we see PetPair maintaining a community of fosters numbering in the tens and hundreds of thousands, providing homes for millions of pets each year, and powering recommendations for the $100B of pet products and services."

Currently, PetPair works with AWOs in the Southwestern United States, where high animal counts and shelter capacity issues are the norm. By providing shelters with access to the nationwide network, PetPair is able to assist in placing all pets, even in initially unadoptable cases. As animal control officer Jason Poulter describes: "‍No other rescues or shelters would touch this dog, and PetPair found an adopter. We're so lucky to be working together!"

About PetPair: PetPair is building a world where pets come first. PetPair utilizes a Foster-Centric model to rapidly move pets out of shelters into the homes of volunteer fosters or adopters, with the ultimate goal of maximizing nationwide Capacity for Care.

About Bling Capital: Bling Capital is an early stage venture capital firm, focused on helping entrepreneurs find product market fit. Bling Capital offers a unique Product Council of 100+ top executives as resources to its portfolio companies. Bling Capital was founded by Benjamin Ling, a former executive at Google, Facebook, and YouTube. Bling has made over 100 early stage investments, including Square, AirTable, Udemy, PagerDuty, Lyft, and Quora among others. www.blingcap.com

