The Smilist Adds Five Practices in New York and New Jersey

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") is pleased to announce the addition of five leading dental practices within New York and New Jersey:

The Smilist (PRNewsfoto/The Smilist) (PRNewswire)

Dental Associates of Richmond in Staten Island , NY

Malo Smile USA in Elizabeth, NJ

Rothstein Dentistry in New City, NY

Washington Township Dental in Sewell, NJ

Williamsbridge Dental in The Bronx , NY

"We're thrilled to partner with these remarkable doctors and practices," says Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer. "Each of these practices have an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional, multi-specialty patient care. We look forward to collaborating with the doctors and teams to build even further on their successes."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area supporting over 45 offices with over 900 employees in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

Contact:

Melanie Basile

melanie@thesmilist.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Smilist