Laurel Fertility Care Welcomes Dr. Pravin T. Goud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Fertility Care, one of the fastest growing clinics in the Bay Area is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Pravin T. Goud to their team. Dr. Goud is a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist with more than ten years' experience.

Dr Goud is board certified in both, Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI). He graduated from Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai, India and completed his PhD in Reproductive Medicine from Ghent University, Belgium before completing an OB/GYN residency and REI fellowship at Wayne State University, Detroit, MI.

He is also a certified high complexity laboratory director (HCLD) and has performed extensive research in oocyte maturation, aging, and cryopreservation, and has authored several publications as a lead author along with highly respected researchers in the field.

"We are happy to have Dr. Pravin Goud join our practice. Dr. Goud's dedication to patient care and his commitment to research were instrumental to our recruiting him to join the practice. His continued commitment to pursue these goals will allow us to remain on the forefront of assisted reproduction. Welcome Dr. Goud", said Dr. Collin Smikle, Medical Director at Laurel Fertility Care.

Laurel Fertility Care's mission is to provide an inclusive, nurturing, and knowledgeable environment with a team that understands the challenges many faces when trying to start a family. Placing patient care first, their team provides a unique personal family building experience, their boutique clinic is dedicated to helping families grow with the personalized approach they need to restore hope.

"I am delighted to join the team of dedicated professionals at Laurel Fertility Care, and it is with great enthusiasm I look forward to contributing to the amazing work already being done here in making the IVF journey for patients as easy and effortless as possible," stated Dr. Pravin Goud.

About Laurel Fertility Care: Laurel Fertility Care is a boutique fertility clinic that offers a supportive, inclusive, and knowledgeable team to guide you when you're ready to pursue your dream of a family. As the premier boutique clinic in the Bay Area, Laurel Fertility Care are dedicated to helping your family grow, offering a personalized care approach full of hope.

