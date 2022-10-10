Tours for expats feature Pudong landmarks spanning art, culture and design

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in 2021 was a huge success, not only because of its architectural style - the marble-and-glass rectangle along the Huangpu River - but also because of its world-class opening exhibitions by Britain's Tate, Spain's Fundacio Joan Miro, and Chinese fireworks artist Cai Guoqiang.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a new exhibition "The Dynamic Eye: Op and Kinetic Art from the Tate Collection" was shown at the MAP in the Lujiazui area.

Hence, the MAP is listed in eight tourist routes unveiled by the Pudong government, according to the Information Office of Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Government.

As its name suggests, the "Pudong in the Eyes of Expats" routes are especially designed for expats.

Statistics show Pudong has gathered the regional headquarters of over 400 multinational companies, and over 100,000 overseas talent. The routes show them different sides of Pudong's charm, from the ancient water town to the world's second tallest building, or the bustling commercial complexes to the ecological parks.

Route 1: Pudong's history of development and opening-up Pudong Development Exhibition Hall - Shanghai Headquarters of the People's Bank of China - Shanghai Urban Historical Development Exhibition Hall (Oriental Pearl Tower) - Shanghai Stock Exchange - Shanghai Pudong Expo

Route 2: Shanghai culture Shanghai Tower - Oriental Pearl Tower - Museum of Art Pudong - Wangjiang Post - Shanghai Expo Culture Park - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center

Route 3: Stroll through the art capital China Art Museum - Modern Art Museum, Shanghai - Baoku Culture Center, Duoyun Books (Shanghai Tower) - Aurora Museum - Museum of Art Pudong - Oriental Art Center - Shanghai International Artworks Bonded Service

Route 4: Science City Shanghai Science and Technology Museum - Robot Valley - Zhangjiang Science Hall - AIsland Experience Center - Jinqiao 5G Industry Exhibition Center - Jinqiao Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Demonstration Zone

Route 5: Enjoy global fashion Taikoo Li Qiantan - The Mercedes-Benz Arena - IFC - MIFA 1862 - Century Link Mall - Bicester Shanghai Village - Florentia Village

Route 6: Must-visit sites Breathtaking skylines (Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Tower, Shanghai Jinmao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center) - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium - Shanghai Library (East Hall) - Pudong Library - Shanghai Disney Resort - Shanghai Wild Animal Park - Haichang Ocean Park - Shanghai Astronomy Museum

Route 7: Explore nature Expo Culture Park - Century Park - Zhou Pu Flower Sea Ecological Garden - Lavender Park - Heqing Countryside Park - Binjiang Forest Park

Route 8: Intangible cultural heritage of ancient towns Gaoqiao Old Street - Neishidi - Sanlintang Old Street - Fu Lei's Former Residence - Xinchang Ancient Town

There are inevitable bouts of homesickness for anyone far from home. But in most cases, Matthew John Haynes can find a cure here in Shanghai.

The Briton has been living in Pudong for about seven years as a teacher at Dulwich College.

Like many of his colleagues, he settled down in the international community of Biyun, near the school campus. But a short commute isn't the only reason he chose Pudong to make his home.

"I like Pudong," he said. "It's a little bit quieter which is nice for me because I come from the countryside. I get to be in the biggest city in the world and still just a short distance to some quiet and pleasant places."

If Biyun is the quiet side of Pudong, then Lujiazui stands as the contrary: dotted with high-rises, thronged with visitors. Haynes loves it, though.

"It's a big mix, a lot of opportunities for everybody," he said, noting that there's a lot of different ways of understanding the world in Pudong and Shanghai.

"I really like the open spaces in Pudong. I like Century Park and places where you can have outdoor recreation. It's also very exciting for the families. You can come to an art museum, science and technology museum, and aquarium," he added.

On September 30th, Haynes viewed the "The Dynamic Eye: Op and Kinetic Art from the Tate Collection" exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP).

It's his first time visiting the MAP and it's an impressive experience. It seems to provide a new option to cure his homesickness.

"I'm British. Today is the first day of the exhibition from the Tate gallery. See! Even the floor we're standing on is from the Tate exhibition," he said, gently stamping his feet. "So, it's very exciting. It's really nice for me personally."

