EMX by Big Village Partners with Scope3 to Introduce the Industry's First Open Exchange Green Media Product

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMX by Big Village , the leading Premium SSP and end-to-end programmatic technology focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media, today announced it is partnering with Scope3, the source of truth for digital supply chain emissions data, to bring the first ever green media product to open exchange programmatic media buying. EMX's Open Exchange GMP (Green Media Product) is a carbon-neutral media product powered by Scope3, offering media buyers the opportunity to measure and compensate for the carbon emissions of their advertising campaigns.

"Advertising has a surprising carbon footprint with most emissions coming from indirect supply chain sources," said Michael Zacharski, CEO, EMX by Big Village. "By moving to premium direct supply, advertisers increase transparency and have the ability to customize deal structures which have a more efficient tech stack—providing greener and more environmentally conscious options for the industry. This partnership with Scope3 combines EMX's premium inventory with Scope3's GMP reporting capabilities to allow advertisers the opportunity to make a positive impact, taking a step forward to reduce tech's carbon footprint. It's a win for advertising and it's a win for the greater good."

Scope3 has developed a standardized dataset that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to take positive steps towards optimizing the media supply chain for emissions. Scope3 empowers brands and agencies to allocate ad budgets to Green Media Products, encouraging publishers and platforms to actively and thoughtfully optimize their ad tech stack to minimize carbon emissions. Optimization of the supply-side ad tech stack removes waste and increases efficiency while brands and agencies achieve better campaign performance across all indicators, including carbon.

With EMX's Open GMP, media buyers can now benefit with the scale and ease of open media buying coupled with the ability to compensate for carbon emissions typically only available on private marketplaces (PMPs). Scope3 measures total emissions generated from the campaign and facilitates the contribution towards a portfolio of high-quality carbon removal projects scientifically vetted and managed by the experts at Carbon Direct.

"It's more critical now than ever that companies take a hard look at their tech stacks and determine how they can decrease their carbon footprint," said Harvin Gupta, head of commercial partnerships at Scope3. "With GMPs we are holding both the buyer and seller accountable for the carbon emissions the advertising industry contributes. As a result, the seller reduces their carbon footprint to lower total compensation costs and the buyer can track GMP delivery in reporting and use that as an indicator to track towards net zero goals. Partnering with EMX has enabled advertisers to use GMP while having access to direct premium inventory from EMX's Open Exchange with over 1,400 direct publishers."

With this partnership, EMX is furthering its commitment to transforming programmatic for the better, creating a greener, more efficient advertising industry.

About EMX by Big Village

EMX is a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media. As a premium global direct to publisher supply side platform (SSP), data platform, media trading desk, and local marketing cloud, EMX is the fully owned technology that powers Big Village's programmatic media business. Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Find out more at https://big-village.com/emx/

About Scope3

Scope3 is the source of truth for supply chain emissions data. For organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions, Scope3 is the standard that delivers an accurate, comprehensive, and independent emissions model for every company in the digital ecosystem. Scope3 enables the industry-wide usage of Green Media Products (GMPs), or carbon-neutral media, by measuring emissions and managing the purchase of high-quality carbon removal contributions.

