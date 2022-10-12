Free Virtual College Admissions Week - Families Seeking Clarity About College Admissions Should Join New York Times Bestselling Author Jeff Selingo for a Free Webinar Hosted by Fusion Education Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks the start of college application submissions, yet who gets in and how remains a mystery to many families. Jeff Selingo brings his two decades of higher education experience front and center for a live webinar next week about the college admission process, particularly in a landscape altered by COVID.

"Most of us don't buy a car without kicking the tires ... choosing a college is no different," Jeff Selingo said.

Selingo, author of Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions, will join Fusion Education Group (FEG) for a conversation about the current college admissions landscape and provide a generous question and answer session, as part of weeks' worth of events hosted by Fusion Education Group (FEG) October 17 – 20.

"Most of us don't buy a car without kicking the tires or a home without checking the pipes; choosing a college is no different – families need to do their homework," Selingo said. "A college education is one of the most significant investments we ever make, and I hope to help families identify the right schools for their children and also learn how to approach the process less emotionally."

Selingo has written about higher education extensively. His latest book, Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions, was published in September 2020 and was named among the 100 Notable Books of the year by the New York Times.

"As educators we work to empower our families the same way we do our students," said Stafford Slick, FEG Director of Post-Secondary Counseling. "College week is one way that we can help families navigate the complicated road to higher education."

Stafford added that FEG continues to open this up to all families because COVID limited plans to visit campuses and many parents have more questions than they can readily access answers. Research this past year found high school students were unable to take part in college preparation activities during the pandemic.

FEG's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families across the country, and students do not need to attend a FEG school to attend. Students can learn about mission-driven colleges known for changing students' lives, attend a virtual college fair, prepare for the admission process with Selingo's webinar, and get help deciphering the standardized testing landscape.

Registration for events during FEG Fall College Week can be found here and include: (all times are EDT US and Canada):

Monday, October 17, 7 p.m. Colleges That Change Lives and Liberal Arts: Debunking the Myths. Colleges that Change Lives is a non-profit organization committed to a student-centered college search process. Speakers will present the benefits of a Liberal Arts Education including myths, what is it, how it prepares students for the future.

Tuesday, October 18, at 12:30 p.m. Understanding the College Admissions Landscape Post-Pandemic and Who Gets into College and Why. Jeff Selingo has written about higher education for more than two decades and is a New York Times bestselling author of three books. Jeff will take questions about the current college admissions landscape.

Wednesday, October 19, Virtual College Fair. Students can connect with a nationwide sampling of college, gap year, and post-secondary programs. Students can hear from multiple programs and ask questions. Advance registration required .

Thursday, October 20, at 7 p.m. Standardized Testing (SAT/ACT) and the College Admissions Landscape: The Rise of Test-Optional Admissions. The pandemic fundamentally shifted the conversation surrounding standardized testing within the context of college admissions. Matt McCorkle, of Clear Choice Test Prep, and Neill Seltzer, of Mindprint Learning will offer insights into navigating the Test-Optional landscape, and the continued significance of SAT/ACT Testing in College Admissions.

Friday, October 21, Meet With a Post-Secondary Counselor. FEG has a national team of post-secondary counselors who support 80 Fusion Academy campuses and Fusion Global Academy. The team is enthusiastic about helping students find and follow their post-high school path. They work with students one-to-one and personalize sessions for each student's goals. Services are open to all high school students, regardless of FEG enrollment status. Advance registration is required. Families can learn more here.

All webinar details can be found here. Attendees must register for each program individually.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is an innovator of personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries. Attend an upcoming Open House or learn more about FEG events here.

