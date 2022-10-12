NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TWO NEW RELEASES ON OCTOBER 28 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 84' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL CLASSIC ROCK!'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series will be dropping two new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 and NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock, will both be released October 28 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for both releases below.

Preorder NOW:

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 (CD, Digital): HERE

NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock (CD, Vinyl, Digital): HERE

NOW 84 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Sia, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits.

NOW Classic Rock features 17 major hits from back in the day including Rod Stewart's "Maggie May," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith and several other classic rock anthems.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84

Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI Sunroof - NIcky Youre & dazy Betty (Get Money) - Yung Gravy Vegas - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy First Class - Jack Harlow I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone (feat. Doja Cat) 10 Things I Hate About You - Leah Kate Unstoppable - Sia DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta Numb - Marshmello & Khalid Grand - Kane Brown Glimpse of Us - Joji Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen The Kind Of Love We Make - Luke Combs Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT (sequenced):

17. Butterflies - Abe Parker

18. Sinners - Ari Abdul feat. Thomas LaRosa

19. Trapped in Paradise - Cat Stamp

20. Lovely - Kelly & Kyle

NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock

1. Queen Another One Bites The Dust 2. The Who Baba O'Riley 3. Elton John Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting 4. Thin Lizzy The Boys Are Back in Town 5. Aerosmith Walk This Way 6. Free All Right Now 7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet 8. Alice Cooper School's Out 9. T. Rex Bang A Gong (Get It On) 10. Foreigner Feels Like The First Time 11. Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird 12. The Allman Brothers Band Ramblin' Man 13. Elvin Bishop Fooled Around and Fell in Love 14. Rod Stewart Maggie May 15. Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley Paradise by the Dashboard Light 16. Cheap Trick I Want You to Want Me (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN - April 1978) 17. Electric Light Orchestra Don't Bring Me Down

