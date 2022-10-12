TVM Capital Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers announce strategic collaboration to advance healthcare access in Southeast Asia

The alliance aims to combine forces of healthcare specialist investor TVM Capital Healthcare and leading Medtech company Siemens Healthineers, to ensure patients' improved access to quality and affordable healthcare services and accelerate sustainable growth for healthcare providers across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, an emerging-markets focused healthcare private equity firm headquartered in Singapore and Dubai, with presence in Boston and Munich, and Siemens Healthineers announced a landmark cooperation to support and accelerate the growth of innovative healthcare companies in Southeast Asia. Under the agreement, TVM Capital Healthcare's portfolio companies in SEA will be able to leverage Siemens Healthineers' expertise in the medical technology industry, and its strong global as well as significant regional presence in Southeast Asia.

[Left to right] Present at the TVM Healthcare Institute event were Siemens Healthineers Managing Board Member and Head of Asia- Pacific Elisabeth Staudinger, Siemens Healthineers Managing Director for Southeast Asia Fabrice Leguet, TVM Capital Healthcare Founding Partner and Managing Director for Southeast Asia Hoda Abou-Jamra, TVM Capital Healthcare’s Chairman and CEO Dr. Helmut Schuehsler as well as the firm’s CFO, Flora Zhang (PRNewswire)

Through its exclusive "Value Partnership" model, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers to optimize business processes, expand capabilities and advance innovation. This partnership model goes beyond the entire Siemens Healthineers portfolio to generate added value above and beyond the medical technology itself.

Siemens Healthineers will also provide access to its Consulting Hub in Singapore to provide consulting on healthcare strategy, development of "Centers of Excellence" in key areas such as Oncology, Cardiology and Neurology, digitalization and operational improvement. This hub is a part of the global Siemens Healthineers consulting network with Consulting Hubs located in the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

TVM Capital Healthcare portfolio companies will benefit from these capacities of Siemens Healthineers, additionally to the firm's dedicated investment, operations, and ESG management capacities. TVM Capital Healthcare focuses on investments in the localization of manufacturing and de-risking of medical supply chains, as well as ex-hospital care, mostly highly specialized clinics, clinic chains in fields such as oncology, cardiology, diagnostics and imaging, long-term care, post-acute care and rehabilitation, as well as home care and disease management. Above all, a substantial effort will be put on sourcing enabling platform technologies that can help the portfolio to improve access to care and enhance quality as well as sustainability performance.

Hoda Abou-Jamra, Founding Partner of TVM Capital Healthcare and Managing Director of the firm's Southeast Asian Operations: "There is a lot of work to do to grow a sustainable healthcare infrastructure in SEA, and provide access to affordable and quality care. By combining our experience as a dedicated emerging markets healthcare investor/operator, with Siemens Healthineers' global expertise in healthcare technology and operations and large local teams with experience on the ground in countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, we will be in a unique position to do exactly that. We will co-create novel and innovative business models in healthcare with a focus on improving access to care at all levels across Southeast Asia. I look forward to our cooperation and growing impactful healthcare companies together."

Fabrice Leguet, President & Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Siemens Healthineers: "Access to basic medical care continues to be a growing concern for many countries in Southeast Asia. It's both a privilege and an obligation for us, as one of the drivers of innovation in medical technology, to make healthcare accessible for everyone, everywhere. The strategic collaboration with TVM Capital Healthcare will enable local healthcare entrepreneurs to have access to the capital needed for them to drive growth, supported with relevant technical, clinical and managerial knowledge, and the latest medical technologies from Siemens Healthineers."

This partnership between Siemens Healthineers and TVM Capital Healthcare will allow local entrepreneurs to achieve success in a sustainable manner and thereby improve access to care in Southeast Asia. Through its value partnership model, Siemens Healthineers will provide healthcare management consulting and education services to support local healthcare entrepreneurs in developing and commissioning new projects like greenfield hospitals or clinical centers of excellence, in optimizing operations or in digitalising their operations and access to the most relevant technological innovations from diagnostic imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, therapy and digital health solutions.

The alliance was announced at the inaugural TVM Healthcare Institute event in Singapore, on September 23, 2022. The TVM Healthcare Institute is a think tank network of top executives, key influencers, and other visionaries in the healthcare industry who shape the future of this sector. TVM Healthcare Institute's primary mission is to drive the transformation of the healthcare industry towards innovation, sustainability, and increased access to quality care by keeping the cost of healthcare provision manageable. TVM Capital Healthcare founded the Institute, Siemens Healthineers is a Technology Partner of the Institute.

About TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare is an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity investment firm. The organization invests growth capital and focuses on specialized healthcare services, digital health solutions, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Investment and operating partners have strong track records in international healthcare M&A and operations. Headquartered in Singapore and Dubai, with representative offices in Munich and Boston, the firm partners with Southeast Asian management teams to build sector champions. TVM Capital Healthcare's investment approach combines strong commercial value creation and returns with responsible investing.

The firm's comprehensive ESG framework contributes to the creation of impactful, sustainable, and well-governed companies that deliver excellent healthcare services, continued growth, and create high-quality jobs for healthcare professionals in a fair and diverse workplace. TVM Capital Healthcare is a UN PRI signatory since 2015 and a long-standing member of GPCA and recently EPiHC (Ethical Principles in healthcare) an IFC (International Finance Corporation) Initiative, as well as the 2X challenge.

TVM Capital Healthcare is a member of the NUS Medicine International Council (NIC) and supports the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in its effort to continuously improve educational and research excellence and "inspiring health for all" as the top medical school in Asia.

www.tvmcapitalhealthcare.com

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TVM Capital Healthcare