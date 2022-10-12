Vivera Appoints World-Renowned Regulatory Leader Dr. Geetha Rao to Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to welcome Dr. Geetha Rao to the Company's Advisory Board as its Regulatory Advisor. Dr. Rao will guide Vivera through its regulatory pathway for its medical device and technology products, ZICOH and MDZone.

Dr. Rao is an entrepreneur, executive, and strategic advisor on medical devices, health information technology, and connected health systems. Her primary focus is on compliance strategy for rapid commercialization, technology safety, and mitigating operational risk for digital health solutions. Dr. Rao's expertise in bringing FDA-regulated products to the market and ensuring compliance beyond commercialization will be particularly instrumental as Vivera moves through the regulatory process, ensuring its products are safe and effective.

"Since my first interaction with Dr. Rao, it was apparent that she would be a great addition to our Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "She is well-versed in the regulatory process and knows the documentation and evidence required to ensure our products get to market smoothly."

As an internationally-recognized regulatory leader, Dr. Rao has addressed numerous industry forums and the press on issues of emerging health technologies and innovation trends for connected medical technologies. Currently, she is the CEO of Silicon Valley-based Springborne Life Sciences, where she helped the firm establish, audit, remediate, and maintain quality system processes and documentation for its clients. Dr. Rao will be able to support Vivera with regulatory and legal challenges related to submissions, audit findings, quality and risk contractual issues, and other adverse events.

"Vivera is working on projects that will enhance the lives of many patients," said Dr. Rao. "I look forward to guiding them through the regulatory process to ensure their products make it to those who need them most."

Dr. Rao holds a Master of Business Management degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Ph.D. in Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

