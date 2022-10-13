Jacobs Announces New Head of Strategic Data Solutions Business

Shannon Miller promoted to EVP and president of company's Divergent Solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's three-year Boldly Moving Forward Strategy, Jacobs (NYSE:J) has named Shannon Miller EVP and President of newly established Divergent Solutions to elevate transformative data solutions for its clients. Divergent Solutions is expected to produce multifaceted digital competencies and human expertise across the entire enterprise, with a special focus on cyber, intelligence, data and technology.

Shannon Miller named EVP & President Divergent Solutions at Jacobs (PRNewswire)

"Our focus on driving data-enabled, technology solutions in alignment with our new corporate strategy is clear, and it was imperative we have a trusted and collaborative leader at the helm for driving accelerated growth," said Jacobs President & Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Our Divergent Solutions unit is a critical part of delivering upon our objectives and commitments and Shannon leans into challenges and coalesces divergent thinking into smart solutions for our clients."

During her almost 25-year career at Jacobs, Miller has had a rich and varied global journey in operations, sales and functional roles leading cultural and digital transformation for both the company and its markets, including technology, resources, infrastructure, pharmaceutical and consumer products. Most recently Miller served as Jacobs' Chief Growth Officer and lead for Enterprise Risk Management and is a member of the executive leadership team.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Jacobs to be a disruptor in the industry, charting a new path for driving strategic, transformational growth across data and cyber solutions," said Miller. "Divergent Solutions represents an inflection point in our company's history, reinforcing Jacobs as a much-sought after partner for collaboration and incubation among our colleagues and clients, as well as the destination for future talent seeking game-changing work and a fulfilling career."

Divergent Solutions will operate through three business units – Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, Technology & Innovative Solutions, and Platform, Technologies & Software Solutions – working in partnership with Jacobs' Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions lines of business to create meaningful value for our clients and partners around the globe.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

