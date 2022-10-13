Kira Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced participation in the 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company Virtual 1x1 Forum on October 18-19, 2022. Kira will also be attending the 2022 Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, where Frederick Beddingfield MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 8:35a.m. ET in New York.

The live webcast will be available on demand starting at 8:35a.m. ET. A recording of the webcast will be available in the Presentations section of the company's website at www.kirapharma.com and archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC platform, the company has developed a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated complement targets. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and with facilities in China and Australia, Kira Pharmaceuticals has established a global team committed to advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world. More information on Kira can be found at www.kirapharma.com and on LinkedIn.

