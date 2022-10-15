Service Champions Launches Initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Service Champions, a leading Home Services Company specializing in heating, air conditioning, electrical, water, and insulation in Northern California, has announced it will contribute $5 of every HVAC tune-up performed in October to the American Cancer Society. The company aims not only to raise awareness of this disease but to give back to a community that's been affected so much by it.

service champions heating and air conditioning (PRNewswire)

In addition, Service Champions is sponsoring the Bay Area's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The event will take place on October 16 in San Francisco. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at Crissy Field, and the after-party festival starts at 9:30 a.m. with entertainment, photo-ops, and sponsor booths. It will also feature the Wall of Hope honoring survivors, lost loved ones, and those currently fighting.

"We are proud to contribute to an important cause and help the community step up in the fight against breast cancer," said a spokesperson for Service Champions. "Our involvement raises our spirit above providing professional AC and furnace services that ensure the comfort, safety, and well-being of our customers in the Bay Area and beyond."

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 290,560 new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2022. Between 2015 and 2019, the death rate for breast cancer in women was 19.9 per 100,000 (down from nearly 35 per 100,000 in the late 1940s).1 The American Cancer Society continues its fundraising efforts through the Making Strides movement, with a goal this year of raising $150,000 to support research and other programs aimed at improving prevention, treatment, and survival.2

Service Champions will participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Bay Area walk and be present at the festival. It also encourages everyone in the community to do the same. Those interested in attending, becoming a volunteer, and/or making a donation can learn more at the Bay Area event website.

Throughout the region, Service Champions works hard to maintain home comfort. The contractor recommends annual HVAC tune-ups. Pre-season maintenance includes cleaning out the AC system, making minor repairs, and helping avoid unexpected breakdowns. It can improve indoor air quality and also prolong the life of an air conditioner or heater.

Members of the company's Maintenance Value Plan (MVP) program receive a full annual tune-up and safety inspection for their air conditioner and furnace. The program also includes special discounts and extended warranties. Members get guaranteed response times as well.

To learn more about Service Champions and schedule a tune-up (and support the American Cancer Society), visit ServiceChampions.net .

Visit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Bay Area for more information on the organization and the October 16 event.

About Service Champions

Service Champions is a premier Home Services Company (including heating and air conditioning, electrical, water, and insulation company serving homeowners in San Jose, Pleasanton, Rocklin, Martinez, Livermore, and many other Northern California communities. They have been installing, repairing, and maintaining air conditioners, furnaces, and heat pumps since 2003. The company provides specialized, hands-on training for their technicians and is known for its prompt, high-quality service, guarantees, and financing plans. Go to ServiceChampions.net to view details about all its services, read reviews, and obtain more information about the HVAC industry.

Sources:

Media Contact

Ernie Leyba

ernie@adleverage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Service Champions