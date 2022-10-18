Parasoft Showcases One of the Most Extensive JUnit Testing Solutions at JavaOne

Development Teams Mitigate Security Risks & Drive Efficiency With Parasoft Jtest

MONROVIA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the upcoming 2022.2 releases of Parasoft Jtest, the JUnit testing tool, and DTP, the intelligent reporting and analytics dashboard, with general availability in mid-November. This release will include advanced unit testing for Java and static analysis with extensive rules and standards, such as HIPAA, VVSG, OWASP, and CWE, to help ensure on-time delivery and eliminate security vulnerabilities to protect customers from security risks. Visit Parasoft at JavaOne at Oracle CloudWorld in booth #506.

Leveraging AI allows teams to automatically create clear, meaningful unit tests and achieve higher levels of code coverage faster and easier. Capturing code coverage for these tests enables traceability to critical business requirements and allows for test impact analysis, which then enables ML to identify and execute only the tests relevant to the code that changed. Jtest offers a combination of AI-powered unit testing, static analysis, and coverage reporting that enables developers to focus more time on code and less on testing. To take a deeper dive, watch this webinar replay about mitigating quality risks and driving efficiency with Parasoft's Java code and application testing solution that's optimized with AI and ML features.

A sponsor of JavaOne, Parasoft will showcase the new Jtest and DTP releases that are built on a continuous quality approach. Additionally, they will host the speaking session, "Streamlining Development of Quality Microservices in Java."

"Parasoft is excited that JavaOne is back. We're looking forward to connecting in person and will be happy to talk about our test automation solution that boosts multiple layers of testing practices for Java applications. From static analysis through unit testing to end-to-end testing, the Continuous Quality Platform enables companies to deliver high-quality applications that exceed customer expectations," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft. "Parasoft's AI-based solutions help developers become more productive by automating test creation and optimizing their execution."

In a G2 review of Jtest, a technical engineer describes Jtest as "the perfect tool." He said, "The tool is indispensable for carrying out unit tests quickly, in addition to providing quality in trials and efficiency." Another user in the computer software industry said, "Parasoft's Jtest is one of the remarkable static code review tools in the market. It is easy to configure and time-saving."

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality Java software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

