XT.com Lists Evolution Data (ELDT) in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed Evolution Data (ELDT) in the Main Zone and the ELDT/USDT trading pair was opened to trading at 2022-October-19 7:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ELDT for trading at 2022-October-18 7:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ELDT will open at 2022-October-20 7:00 (UTC)

About ELDT

The ELDT Token is a BEP-20 standardized token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and plays an integral role as the key currency of the ELDT ecosystem. ELDT Tokens are used to pay participants and sponsors who contribute to the development of data accumulation via surveys. Tokens are paid to participants based on the following variables: degree of contribution, the staking pie, volume demand, and market circulation. The token acts as a governance token, allowing token users the ability to participate in ELDT platform related matters by a voting system supported by the platform's DAO.

About Evolution Data

Evolution Data aims to revolutionize the data economy by implementing blockchain technology to provide current and accurate data intelligence. Evolution Data creates customized surveys to accumulate data relating to a wide range of genres which are then completed by participants in the Evolution Data ecosystem. Once the participants have contributed to the surveys, Evolution Data employs cross verifying technologies such as machine learning, IOT, and other AI mechanisms to help gain a complete and clear understanding of the results. In compensation for the participants' contributions, ELDT Tokens are awarded based on the degree of contribution via the DAO.

Corporations seeking market intelligence can use Evolution Data's services to gain insights into their respective areas which would otherwise be difficult to obtain, thanks to the implementation of Blockchain Technology and other cross verifying techniques.

Website: bigdata-evolution.com

Telegram: t.me/ELDOfficial

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com