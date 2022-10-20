PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, announced that with the collaboration of its industry partners it helped its institutional buyers acquire $116.47 million of commercial real estate during the third quarter of 2022. The properties acquired collectively span 562,565 square feet and are tenanted by grocery, pharmacy, medical, and discount retail businesses.

PASADENA, Calif. - Properties sourced and closed by JRW Realty in Q3 2022 (Thursday, October 20, 2022). (PRNewswire)

JRW Realty Sources $116 Million of Property For Its Institutional Buyers in Q3

In all, JRW Realty buyers acquired 35 single-tenant, net-leased properties across 19 states. While discount retail locations made up nearly two thirds of those acquisitions, the quarter was highlighted by the purchases of a 128,384-square-foot Wegmans grocery store in Pennsylvania, and a 58,560-square-foot Hobby Lobby in Missouri. Ten Dollar Tree and eight Dollar General stores make up the majority of the net-leased assets that JRW Realty helped their clients acquire in the third quarter.

JRW Realty has sourced more than 150 properties for its clients so far in 2022, representing more than $626 million in commercial real estate that span more than 2.8 million square feet of commercial space.

"Despite interest rates rising and other economic challenges throughout the quarter, our extensive network of industry contacts and diligent property research allowed us to identify properties that meet our clients' exacting criteria and help them achieve their goals," said Melinda Marston, JRW Realty president of single-tenant net lease. "Our buyers continue to pursue closings on net-leased properties positioned to withstand different economic circumstances."

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.8 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

