Lytx Announces OEM Integration with Daimler Truck North America; Unveils Innovative Safety Solution for Parked Commercial Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., a global leader in video telematics solutions, has announced a first-ever OEM integration collaboration with Daimler Truck North America using Lytx's industry-leading video telematics system and all-new camera solution integrated into select Freightliner and Western Star models. The company also revealed an all-new parked vehicle trigger that helps fleets avoid potentially risky parking on the side of a highway or on/off ramp, filling a much-needed void in the marketplace and addressing a rising concern for drivers and fleet managers.

Lytx Unveils Safety Solution for Parked Commercial Vehicles (PRNewswire)

Lytx will be on-hand to discuss these announcements and "The Future of Safety" at the American Trucking Association's 2022 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) from October 22-25, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

Integration with Daimler Truck North America

Lytx also announced at this year's ATA a collaboration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) to launch a new vehicle telematics gateway and camera solution that can be ordered directly from the factory on select Freightliner and Western Star models. The solution will leverage Lytx's state-of-the-art and highly configurable Lytx DriveCam® components, which will be integrated in the vehicle during the production of those models. Customers can begin placing orders later this fall, with the first Lytx-equipped trucks to be built in early 2023 for the Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star X-Series line of 47X, 49X, and 57X models.

This unique OEM solution is powered by the Lytx Vision Platform, which provides OEM partners and clients with the ability to leverage our expertise in video, big data, and artificial intelligence to build custom solutions.

"Combining our business strategy of offering customer-first solutions with the configuration options within the Lytx Vision Platform, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with the team at Daimler Truck North America to deliver our customizable safety solutions in an innovative new way," said Brandon Nixon, Chairman and CEO of Lytx. "This integration partnership highlights our passion for leveraging our technology and expertise to provide companies with custom solutions to fit their needs."

Parked Feature

One of the lesser-known safety hazards that commercial drivers face is the challenge of locating a safe place to pull their rigs over. Drivers are often forced to park on the shoulders of interstates/highways or on/off ramps if no other options appear available. This type of risky parking can increase the chances of devastating collisions, serious injuries, and financial liability risk for companies. The safety issue has received increased attention recently due to an announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that over $37 million in federal funding has been awarded to expand safe truck parking in Florida and Tennessee.

To help mitigate this rising risk, in the coming weeks, Lytx will provide an all-new feature for fleet managers looking to increase their vehicle parking visibility, as well as improve their operational efficiency and driver safety. The feature, called Parked-Highway/Ramp, triggers when the Lytx DriveCam event recorder identifies a stopped vehicle (for 10 minutes or more) and assesses if it is located on the shoulder of an interstate or highway or on an off/on ramp where other vehicles may be passing by. When a Parked-Highway/Ramp event occurs, the fleet manager is notified so that they can quickly intervene by sending nearby safe parking locations via GPS directly to their driver.

Development of the Parked feature was initiated through a close collaboration with customers within Lytx Lab, an idea incubator and a way for Lytx engineers and safety experts to work directly with customers to address market needs.

"The primary mission of Lytx Lab is to work closely with our clients during the research and development process in order to get a better understanding of what the market needs, enabling us to accelerate innovation and quickly deliver new tools powered by the Lytx Vision Platform that companies can use to improve their safety programs and operations," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's Chief Technology Officer. "With the incredibly insightful feedback we received from customers using the feature in its early stages, we were better able to iterate and refine the final version of Parked-Highway/Ramp, the first official experiment to originate from Lytx Lab and be publicly released."

ATA Management Conference & Exhibition 2022

Lytx is an official sponsor and will be exhibiting at MCE 2022 (Booth #13071, San Diego Convention Center) from October 22-25. For those attending in person, a panel discussion titled "The Future of Safety: Preparing Your Fleets for Emerging Risks" is being hosted by Lytx on October 24 from 2:45pm PDT to 4:00pm PDT. For additional panel details, including the list of industry experts who will participate in the session, please go here.

About Lytx Vision Platform

Faced with the need to digitally transform to compete against industry disruptors while lowering overall expense and exposure, our clients and strategic partners demand tools to help them position their organizations for greater growth and profitability. With our decades of experience helping industry leaders transform their fleet and driver operations, Lytx is uniquely positioned to help them do just that. The Lytx Vision Platform further leverages the power of our expertise in video services, big data, and AI to give companies powerful, scalable, and configurable technology and tools they can use to integrate with other applications and to create their own custom solutions.

About Lytx

Lytx is the global leader in video safety and telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. Lytx's Surfsight™ solution for resellers was built from the ground up as a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their day-to-day operational challenges. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

