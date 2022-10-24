The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Hosts Tourism-Focused Events in North Carolina

The Ministry continued its 'Bringing The Bahamas to You' Global Sales and Marketing Missions in [Charlotte, N.C.] and [Raleigh, N.C.]

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) continued its successful series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions in North Carolina to reengage tourism partners and boost visitor arrivals from the area.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation led a delegation including The Honourable Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General (ADG) (BMOTIA) and senior tourism officials to participate in a lineup of events. These included meetings with key stakeholders and media from across the tourism industry, as well as culturally inspired evenings at The Marriott Charlotte SouthPark in Charlotte, North Carolina, on 19 Oct. and The Raleigh Marriott City Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on 20 Oct.

DPM Cooper and ADG Duncombe, along with BMOTIA executives, destination representatives and hotel partners, hosted more than 200 guests at the evening events, with key industry leaders, sales and trade representatives, stakeholders and media in attendance. Guests were transported to The Bahamas via island-inspired hors d'oeuvre and savoury bites, as well as Bahamian-themed cocktails, music, and entertainment with an electrifying Junkanoo performance to end the night with a bang.

A live Q+A panel highlighted The Bahamas' steadily growing tourism numbers, plans for future growth and innovation, the beauty and appeal of its 16 islands and the many reasons why The Bahamas is a sought-after destination. "There is infinite potential in the Southeast – we consider the region an extremely important gateway market," said DPM Cooper.

"With new direct flights from Raleigh to Grand Bahama Island coming this November, and frequent flights from Charlotte to Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco, Exuma and Nassau visiting our beautiful islands is easier than ever. Southern travellers should keep island-hopping in The Bahamas top of mind for their next vacation."

Meanwhile, Minister Moxey enthusiastically touted the new direct service to Grand Bahama as another clear indication of the island's rebound and that Grand Bahama is open for business.

Moxey said: "I am elated to see up-close and personal all the possibilities available for Grand Bahama in just this southeastern market and look forward to how tourism at large will benefit from the invaluable connections and opportunities advanced from these global missions. I invite all of you to come to Grand Bahama and experience our diverse product offerings. Indeed Grand Bahama is on a direct trajectory to being GRAND again."

The series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions kicked off in September, beginning in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida and continuing in the tri-state area with stops in New Jersey and New York also in September. Upcoming stops in the U.S. and Canada include Los Angeles, California and Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. The BMOTIA will also be heading to Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas, in the future.

Once the Missions to the major travel hubs across the U.S. and Canada have been wrapped up, the BMOTIA delegation will visit Latin America and Europe to bring a taste of The Bahamas directly to key international markets across the globe to inspire travel to the destination.

