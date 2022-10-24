DolCas Biotech Gains Health Canada Certifications

Exclusive distributor of Curcugen® and Ginfort® receives dual 'natural product' licenses

LANDING, NJ., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC has attained two Health Canada natural product licenses, one for its concentrated turmeric extract, Curcugen®, and the other for Ginfort®, a powerful ginger extract in powdered format. Produced by Olene Life Sciences, the two ingredient brands are research-backed for clinical efficacy and safety, and are solely distributed by DolCas.

Products with such licenses have been assessed by Health Canada and found to be safe, effective, and of high quality under their recommended conditions of use. You can identify licensed natural health products by an eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Medicine Number (DIN-HM) on the label.

According to a Mordor market intelligence report[1], the Canadian nutraceuticals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.62% from 2022-2027.

Statistics Canada recently reported that vitamin and supplement sales in the country increased from some C$740M in the last quarter of 2019 to nearly C$800M in the first quarter of 2020. The surge in demand for different supplements also led to an upsurge in demand for nutraceuticals in the Canadian market.

The Mordor report also noted that, "personal nutrition" is a current trend of interest for consumers and that "the biggest issue faced by nutraceutical companies operating in Canada is complying with the stringent health regulations in Canada. Unlike many countries throughout the world, Canada has very stringent regulations governing the sale of dietary supplements."

The first license, NPN# 80121176, supports the well-known health benefits of antioxidant curcuminoids in Curcugen, a 50% concentrated, water-dispersible formula. Curcugen's patent-pending composition of curcuminoids is natively complexed to other naturally-occurring turmeric constituents in a turmeric oleoresin matrix that provides proven bioavailability enhancement. The extract also is uniquely suitable for diverse applications across and has high palatability for easy flavoring.

Curcugen turmeric extract has been the subject of three published clinical studies that support its beneficial actions in aiding in exercise recovery, promoting healthy digestion and mood, and relieving joint discomfort. It also is in an actively progressing clinical study investigating its effects on fatigue, cognitive performance, and mood. Results of that study are expected to lead DolCas to submit a request to Health Canada to expand the license to include a diversity of claims and doses.

Earlier this year, Curcugen was recognized as a food supplement in several European countries, allowing regulated use of the brand in its most common clinical dose of 500 mg/day. This followed Curcugen obtaining Self-GRAS determination by an Expert Panel in the US and by publication of its comprehensive safety study establishing a high safety threshold with continued use.

NPN# 80121222 supports Ginfort, the market's highest-concentrated, powder-formatted ginger extract, as a digestive health support ingredient. Ginfort delivers 26% gingeroid compounds, including gingerols and shogoals. The award-winning innovation behind the potent bioactive stabilizes the volatile gingerols, to maintain the ratio between the bioactives over time. The powdered oleoresin base material provides a slow, sustained release of the gingeroids from its matrix, enhancing their solubility.

Ginfort's efficacy is backed by two clinical studies, one published to support and further qualify the traditional use claims in promoting digestive health; and the second (currently in review) for its ability to relieve menstrual discomfort in healthy, reproductive-age women.

The Health Canada approved claims include: "Help(s) prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness and/or seasickness" while also allowing broader digestive support claims informed by traditional medicine use. The monograph for ginger permits the added claims language to parallel, "Traditionally used in Herbal Medicine to help relieve digestive upset/disturbances including lack of appetite, nausea, digestive spasms, indigestion, dyspepsia and flatulent colic (carminative);" "For use as a digestive support active;" and, for its role in respiratory support, "Traditionally used in Herbal Medicine as an expectorant and cough suppressant (antitussive) to help relieve bronchitis as well as coughs and colds."

"DolCas already is in discussion with several finished product makers and private label companies interested in these brands," adds Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for DolCas Biotech. "We already have an office and sales support team in Canada to help companies seeking to include powerful antioxidant and digestive-support ingredients such as these in their product line."

DolCas will showcase Curcugen and Ginfort at the biggest natural ingredients in North America, SupplySide West; Nov 2-3, 2022 Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. The company will be exhibiting at booth #2561 and will have experts on hand to help formulators learn more about Curcugen and Ginfort, as well as half a dozen other high-quality, clinically-studied ingredients prominent in its portfolio.

