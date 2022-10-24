Fosun International Garners Two Major ESG Reporting Accolades in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) recently garnered two Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting accolades by two major industry authoritative organizations, namely The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) and Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), reflecting the recognition of the Company's outstanding performance and achievements in ESG strategy, corporate governance and information disclosure by authoritative organizations and the market.

On the evening of 19 October, HKMA held an award ceremony for the "Best Annual Reports Awards 2022" in Hong Kong and Fosun International was granted the Excellence Award in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting.

HKMA is a non-profit organization that is well-known in the business and education sectors, and enjoys a high reputation in the industry. Established by the HKMA in 1973, the Best Annual Reports Awards aims to recognize the publication of timely, accurate, informative, and well-presented annual reports by companies and non-profit organizations.

Fosun International was awarded the "Excellence Award in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting" by HKMA, an authoritative organization in the industry, in recognition of the Company's outstanding ESG performance, reflecting the wide recognition and affirmation of its excellence in corporate governance and transparency as a leading enterprise. Other award recipients include Hang Lung Properties, Hysan Development, Kerry Properties, Lenovo Group, Swire Pacific, etc.

On 20 October, Fosun International received another accolade in ESG reporting, the certificate of Recognition for ESG Disclosure in HERA 2022, which was supported by the Environment Bureau and InvestHK under the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and organized by HERA.

HERA is a not-for-profit initiative and one of the most prestigious awards for the sustainable development of Hong Kong companies. It aims to recognize companies that have performed outstandingly in ESG reporting and corporate sustainability. Award winners were strictly selected by an independent panel of judges that composed of experts from various backgrounds such as business, non-governmental organizations, and academia.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Committee and has established an ESG working group to comprehensively improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has established an ESG Management Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives. Meanwhile, Fosun has always upheld its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and its corporate mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide", integrating the principle of sustainable development into all levels of the Group's operations.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was AA and the Hang Seng Sustainability rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) for two consecutive years and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Hang Seng Composite Index constituent stocks). Besides, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 87% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm Fosun's ESG achievements and the global recognition of Fosun's ESG efforts.

View original content:

SOURCE Fosun