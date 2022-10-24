Holland America Line's New 'A City on the Sea' Entertainment Show Takes Guests on an Immersive Journey Behind the Scenes

The new storytelling event shows rarely seen on-board locales and introduces the team members who make it happen

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise ships are often called floating cities. Every function of a shoreside town needs to be provided while traveling the world, and countless team members work together to seamlessly run each ship. For the first time ever, Holland America Line is bringing that story to life in a new, engaging show called "A City on the Sea."

"'A City on the Sea' is a unique interpretation of a behind-the-scenes view"

A storytelling event featured in the ships' World Stage, "A City on the Sea" lifts the curtain on cruise ship operations through immersive video footage and interviews. Presented with live narration by the ship's cruise and travel director — who is joined by additional shipboard officers like the captain and crew — guests are taken on an illuminating and delightful journey behind closed doors while also meeting the people who call Holland America Line ships their home away from home.

"'A City on the Sea' is a unique interpretation of a behind-the-scenes view by not only showing how our ships operate, but also by sharing some amazing stories of the people who make it happen," said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, Holland America Line. "We put a lot of thought into how we can make this show a transformative moment where the complexity of running a floating city becomes a celebration of the human spirit and all that we're capable of accomplishing."

"A City on the Sea" explores areas on board like the engine room to show the miracle of modern engineering and the laundry to see how thousands of linens are processed daily. Guests will explore staples of a town like bakeries, restaurants, theaters, grocery stores and hardware shops, all without leaving the ship.

Engineers, medical staff, musicians and stateroom attendants describe the challenges and opportunities of working on a cruise ship, while one captain talks about how he views himself as the mayor of the "city." Guests will meet team members who have a friendship that spans decades and hear from a tailor whose family relationship with Holland America Line spans generations.

"A City on the Sea" is a daytime presentation that debuts on the historic Oct. 15 transatlantic voyage aboard Rotterdam and will be offered on every cruise fleetwide starting in early 2023.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

