Shapiro+Raj Ranks Among Top 25 Most Innovative Research Companies for The Fifth Year in A Row

Shapiro+Raj Ranks Among Top 25 Most Innovative Research Companies for The Fifth Year in A Row

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest independent minority-owned Future-Forward Insights Consultancy, is ranked at #21 Most Innovative Research Company in the 2022 Global GRIT report. This is the fifth consecutive year in the top-25 for the firm.

Zain Raj, CEO + Chairman (PRNewswire)

This 5-year record as a Top 25 Most Innovative Research Firm is nothing short of incredible for our team.

Shapiro+Raj has been purposefully built to disrupt the research and consultancy industry by integrating innovative insights and analytics with cutting-edge brand marketing and commercial strategy capabilities. Our next-gen, tech-empowered methodologies deliver agility and responsiveness that amplify insights both latitudinally and longitudinally.

"To place in the global top-25 most innovative firms five years in a row, is testament to our perfect blend of humanity and technology. I am super proud of our integrated team of social scientists, data analysts, brand strategists, and creative ideators, that help our clients shape the future. Our patent pending Techmanity™ approach helps our clients find growth in ways that help them transform categories. This is true innovation," said Zain Raj, CEO + Chairman.

In addition to the #21 rank in the innovative research agency category, Shapiro+Raj also placed at #1 in the strategic consultancy category. This is another testament of the operating model, approach, and impact.

"This 5-year record as a Top 25 Most Innovative Research Firm is nothing short of incredible for our team. We aim to be the company that our clients adore, our competitors respect, and our people love. These key tenets guide our work every day, as we continue to pioneer innovative approaches, methods, and tools to support our client needs in real time," said Amir Kapadia, COO.

About Shapiro+Raj

As a leading Future-Forward Insights Consultancy, Shapiro+Raj helps clients spark transformative outcomes to consistently drive growth.

Shapiro+Raj is a Future-Forward Insights Consultancy that works with Fortune 10-500 clients to future-proof their business by finding new and unusual ways to grow in today's continually reshaping landscape. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Based in North America, Shapiro+Raj is headquartered in Chicago with an office in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Shapiro+Raj) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj