AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.55 %
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.35 %
3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.72 %
4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.71 %
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.69 %
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.66 %
7) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.64 %
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.56 %
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.46 %
10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.45 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
22.34 %
Airport
8.81 %
Toll Roads/Transit
6.30 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.70 %
Electric Utility
5.35 %
Higher Education - Private
2.74 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.60 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.53 %
Water & Sewer
2.51 %
Prepay Energy
2.50 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.80 %
Port
1.46 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.51 %
Higher Education - Public
0.49 %
Senior Living
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
65.87 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
16.72 %
State G.O.
8.05 %
Local G.O.
1.85 %
State Lease
1.12 %
SUBTOTAL
27.74 %
Prerefunded/ETM
3.50 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.40 %
SUBTOTAL
1.40 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.05 %
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.44 %
SUBTOTAL
0.44 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
12.45 %
California
10.30 %
New York
8.74 %
Pennsylvania
6.76 %
New Jersey
6.28 %
Wisconsin
5.86 %
Florida
5.42 %
Connecticut
4.99 %
Texas
3.28 %
South Carolina
3.00 %
Michigan
2.98 %
Alabama
2.64 %
Virginia
2.14 %
Ohio
2.04 %
Colorado
1.85 %
Oklahoma
1.71 %
Georgia
1.64 %
Nebraska
1.64 %
Minnesota
1.59 %
North Carolina
1.58 %
Tennessee
1.41 %
Arizona
1.39 %
Utah
1.18 %
Maryland
1.07 %
District of Columbia
1.03 %
New Hampshire
1.02 %
Iowa
0.87 %
Kansas
0.83 %
West Virginia
0.65 %
Puerto Rico
0.48 %
Indiana
0.44 %
Hawaii
0.42 %
Arkansas
0.33 %
Louisiana
0.19 %
Washington
0.14 %
Massachusetts
0.12 %
South Dakota
0.12 %
Kentucky
0.02 %
Other
1.40 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.03 %
AA
27.96 %
A
33.82 %
BBB
23.73 %
BB
3.63 %
D
0.22 %
Not Rated
0.71 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
3.50 %
Short Term Investments
1.40 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
1.66 %
1 To 5 Years
5.38 %
5 To 10 Years
15.51 %
10 To 20 Years
32.08 %
20 To 30 Years
34.86 %
More than 30 Years
10.51 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
12.68 %
Average Coupon:
4.63 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
1.20 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
4.63 %
VMTP Shares:
41.02 %
Total Fund Leverage:
46.85%*
Average Maturity:
13.16 Years
Effective Duration:
8.46 Years
Total Net Assets:
$333.88 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$11.62
Total Number of Holdings:
192
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.63% through the use of tender option bonds, 41.02% in issued and outstanding
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end
