Ellucian Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Scale Global Digital Transformation for Higher Education

Partnership with global systems integrator supports the acceleration of institutional transformation to meet the needs of students of today and tomorrow

RESTON, Va. and NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a new global strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. TCS will be the first Global Systems Integrator partnering with Ellucian and this partnership will enhance Ellucian's professional services expertise and provide global scale to meet higher education's needs.

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

As part of this collaboration, TCS will leverage its expertise as a growth and transformation partner in support of Ellucian's efforts to transition its customers to its SaaS product platform and solutions Additionally, Ellucian and TCS will collaborate on initiatives to build knowledge and capabilities across their global teams.

"Our new partnership with TCS demonstrates our commitment to customers, bolstering our ability to deliver transformational services at scale with shared goals to increase retention rates, lower costs, reduce time and complexity for administrators, and improve the overall user experience for our customers," said Ricardo Leitao, Senior Vice President, Global Services. "TCS has a strong reputation for digitizing institutional processes throughout the student lifecycle, and their added expertise and capabilities will allow us to better support our customers to evolve for the future and execute on their IT and cloud strategy."

"We are excited and happy to announce that Ellucian and TCS have entered into a strategic partnership. This relationship will benefit institutions in higher education by bringing together the best-in-class product solutions from Ellucian, and business transformation services from TCS to improve operations, efficiency, and the end-to-end experience for students, faculty, and staff," said Ankur Mathur, Head, Education Unit, TCS. "With higher education going through a massive revamp, this strategic partnership will help educational institutions to digitally transform and reimagine their technology landscape."

Ellucian and TCS have begun enablement, go-to-market, and business planning, and expect the relationship to move forward quickly in service of customers. For more information visit. https://www.ellucian.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

James Sciales

james.sciales@tcs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian