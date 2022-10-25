IBM Helps Ecosystem Partners Accelerate AI Adoption by Making it Easier to Embed and Scale AI Across Their Business

Expansion of embeddable AI software portfolio can help companies address AI skills gap, lack of resources and development costs of bringing AI-powered applications to market

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced an expansion to its embeddable AI software portfolio with the release of three new libraries designed to help IBM Ecosystem partners, clients and developers more easily, quickly and cost-effectively build their own AI-powered solutions and bring them to market. Generally available today, the AI libraries were developed in IBM Research and designed to provide Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across industries an easily scalable way to build natural language processing, speech to text, and text to speech capabilities into applications across any hybrid, multi cloud environment.

The expanded portfolio provides access to the same AI libraries that power popular IBM Watson products. It is designed to help lower the barrier for AI adoption by helping partners and clients address the skills shortage and development costs required to build machine learning and AI models from scratch. Developer and IT teams also have the flexibility to embed the new Watson libraries of choice into their applications to help create customized and compelling products without data science expertise.

"Enterprises must commit to a significant investment in expertise, resources and time required to build, deploy and manage AI-powered solutions," said Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem. "By bringing to market the same portfolio of embeddable AI technology that powers our industry-leading IBM Watson products, we are helping Ecosystem partners more efficiently deliver AI experiences that can drive business value for their clients."

With the three new software libraries, developers can easily access AI capabilities and choose the specific functionality, such as natural language processing, that they want to embed in different parts of an application. The libraries include innovations developed by IBM Research as well as open source technology and are designed to reduce the time and resources required for a developer to add powerful AI to an application.

The three new libraries available today include:

IBM Watson Natural Language Processing Library : designed to help developers provide capabilities to process human language to derive meaning and context through intent and sentiment. designed to help developers provide capabilities to process human language to derive meaning and context through intent and sentiment.

IBM Watson Speech to Text Library : designed to enable speech transcription with speed and accuracy to help businesses improve customer service experiences. designed to enable speech transcription with speed and accuracy to help businesses improve customer service experiences.

IBM Watson Text to Speech Library: designed to enable developers to convert written text into natural sounding audio with accuracy in a variety of languages and voices within an existing application. designed to enable developers to convert written text into natural sounding audio with accuracy in a variety of languages and voices within an existing application.

This release builds on IBM's existing portfolio of embeddable AI products, which includes industry leading products such as IBM Watson Assistant, IBM Watson Discovery, IBM Instana Observability, IBM Maximo Visual Inspection and IBM Watson APIs. With IBM's embeddable AI portfolio, CXOs and other IT decision makers can use AI to uncover business insights and build enhanced end user experiences.

Access Embeddable AI through the IBM Ecosystem

IBM Ecosystem partners and mutual clients are benefiting from IBM's portfolio of embeddable AI products.

"We are thrilled with our ability to embed IBM Watson Natural Language Processing in our technology so seamlessly," said Yatharth Gupta, SVP Products, SingleStore. "Helping our clients integrate and use capabilities such as sentiment analysis will be invaluable in driving real time analytics to help them better understand, engage and serve their customers."

Other IBM Ecosystem partners like EquBot, CrushBank, and Sherloq are using embeddable AI technology in their solutions to make informed investment decisions, enhance help desk interactions, and identify marketing leads through web 3.0 compliance and intelligent website design.

As IBM Ecosystem partners build with IBM's embeddable AI, there are partner programs to help them at every step of their journey, from building with IBM to go-to-market with IBM. Partners can access these valuable benefits including co-create, co-marketing, and co-sell resources to help drive market demand and grow their business. Today's news follows IBM's recent announcement to revamp its approach to skilling, offering partners access to the same badges and selling enablement materials as IBMers, comes at no cost and can be accessed through a simplified digital experience.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

