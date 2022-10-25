Mauve Group Announced Winner of 'Women in Business' Award at the Go Global Awards 2022

Mauve Group Announced Winner of 'Women in Business' Award at the Go Global Awards 2022

Mauve wins the Women in Business Award at the Go Global Awards.

The three-day event was hosted by International Trade Council and celebrates the global companies driving the economy forward.

The award category 'Women in Business' recognises individual women creating and developing international opportunities for their business.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Mauve Group was awarded the winner of the Women in Business award at the 2022 Go Global Awards.

Hosted by the International Trade Council, the Go Global Awards is an annual event celebrating the global companies driving the economy forward through their innovations, technologies and strategies. Organisations are awarded based on their resilience and abilities to overcome challenges.

Held in Tallinn, Estonia, the event welcomed hundreds of senior executives and representatives from government bodies, international businesses, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While attendees celebrated the talented organisations making a difference in the world of work, the Go Global Awards further aimed to build a community of manufacturers, exporters and service providers to share ideas, form partnerships and explore new connections.

The Go Global Conference and Awards event took place over three days of B2B networking, conferences, site visits and a final awards dinner.

The Women in Business award recognises women, regardless of their titles, positions, or executive status, for their achievements in creating and developing international opportunities for their business.

With over a quarter-century of experience supporting companies to expand their overseas operations, Mauve Group is a pioneering service provider in the global expansion industry. Its core Employer of Record solution enables businesses of any size to employ their workers in countries where they lack their own local entity.

Mauve Group additionally offers a full suite of expansion solutions, including global payroll, visa and immigration, project management, and consultancy services.

The organisation was represented in Tallinn by Marketing and Events Specialist Demetra Tofarides, and Country Representative and Business Development Co-ordinator Teresa Lewis. Demetra Tofarides explained the personal and professional importance of the award:

"As two women in business, working in a company with a female Founder and CEO – Ann Ellis – and a majority of female staff members, this award meant a lot to Teresa and I, as well as the whole team. Teresa and I were honoured to represent Mauve Group and walk away with this award as well as some great new connections with other amazing men and women in business."

Teresa Lewis expanded on how it felt to accept this award on behalf of Mauve Group:

"Mauve has a great representation of women throughout the company, and it's an honour to have been recognised for the Women in Business award. We are so proud to bring this home to everyone working so hard to make us the company we are today."

CEO Ann Ellis underlined Mauve's drive to improve female business opportunities through more accommodating and equal workplaces:

"I am honoured that Mauve has been presented with the Women in Business award, and I couldn't be prouder of the team's achievement. As a female founder, I hope this award inspires more women to turn their ideas into international businesses. It symbolises the push to improve flexibility and equity in the global workplace – we want to spearhead a new era of work that gives women greater opportunity in business."

About Mauve:

Leading the global mobility industry for over 25 years, Mauve Group is a provider of global Employer of Record and business expansion solutions. Companies can save time, money, and risk by utilising Mauve's Employer of Record service to employ remotely and compliantly anywhere in the world – without the need for a local entity, and with real-time support from true industry experts.

For more information, please contact press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mauve Group