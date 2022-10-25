New Survey Reveals More Than Half of Millennial TikTok Users Have Visited or Ordered Food From a Restaurant After Seeing the Eatery on TikTok

While millennials are especially inspired by the social media platform, 38% of TikTok users across all generations — or approximately 51.8 million diners — have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing a TikTok video about it

BALTIMORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH , a full-service marketing communications agency that specializes in restaurant franchises and more, today released the results of a new national survey of TikTok users about the social media platform's influence on their dining behaviors. The survey revealed that more than half (53%) of TikTok's millennial users in the U.S. have visited and/or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing it on TikTok.

Additionally, 38% of TikTok users in the U.S. across all generations have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing a TikTok video about it — equating to approximately 51.8 million U.S. restaurant-goers whose dining behaviors have been influenced by the platform. TikTok currently has 136 million users in the U.S. and 1 billion users globally .

The survey also found that TikTok videos have prompted users to travel longer distances for new dining experiences, as well as swayed them to spend more money than they usually would on restaurants. Of the TikTok users surveyed, 30% have traveled longer than they normally do to visit a restaurant after seeing it on TikTok, and 28% have visited a restaurant that was slightly more expensive than the ones they usually visit after seeing it on TikTok.

"What this survey shows is that this once-dismissed social network, TikTok, has completely changed the way people behave, where they spend their time, and more importantly, how they spend their money," said Ryan Goff, EVP, Social Media Marketing Director at MGH. "TikTok truly is a restaurant marketer's dream-come-true. There aren't many other tools we have left in our marketing toolbox that can drive the sort of impact promised by TikTok through this survey."

The national survey also revealed the reasons why TikTok users chose to visit a restaurant after seeing it on the platform:

72% said it was appetizing-looking food

45% said it was a unique menu item

42% said it looked like a fun place to go with friends or family

38% said it showed a cool way of serving the food or drink

37% said it showed a cool atmosphere

30% said it had a great view

For more insights and infographics from MGH's survey, visit https://restaurantmarketing.mghus.com/blog/tiktoks-major-influence-on-todays-dining-behavior

About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 1,139 U.S. TikTok users. The survey was fielded July 16th - July 18th, 2022 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 3.06%

About MGH

Based in Hunt Valley, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering branding and design, social media marketing, digital media buying, traditional advertising, influencer marketing, public relations, web design and development, and research for the restaurant industry and beyond. MGH is a two-time winner of the Ad Age Best Places to Work award.

MGH's current and recent restaurant franchise marketing clients include Which Wich, bb.q Chicken, Nestlé Toll House Cafe by Chip, Round Table Pizza, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Rosati's Pizza, Swensons Drive-In, 16 Handles, Ledo Pizza, Great American Cookies, SoBol, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery, and Marco's Pizza.

Visit http://restaurantmarketing.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its franchise restaurant marketing services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing; LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mghmarketing/ ; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv .

