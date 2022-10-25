Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Southern First logo.
Southern First logo.(PRNewswire)

"The third quarter saw exceptional growth for our company, including opening a record number of new deposit accounts," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the performance of our team as we also experienced solid increases in total revenue and book value during the quarter."

2022 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $8.4 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.04 for Q3 2022
  • Net interest income increased 14.8% to $25.5 million at Q3 2022, compared to $22.2 million at Q3 2021
  • Total loans increased 27% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021
  • Total deposits increased 23% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021
  • Book value per common share increased to $35.99, or 7%, over Q3 2021


Quarter Ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

8,413

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017

Earnings per common share, diluted


1.05

0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

Total revenue(1)


28,134

27,149

26,091

26,194

26,411

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


3.19 %

3.35 %

3.37 %

3.35 %

3.38 %

Return on average assets(3)


1.00 %

0.92 %

1.10 %

1.66 %

2.03 %

Return on average equity(3)


11.57 %

10.31 %

11.60 %

17.61 %

21.67 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


57.03 %

58.16 %

56.28 %

56.25 %

53.15 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


1.92 %

2.02 %

2.03 %

2.06 %

2.06 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

Total deposits


3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

Core deposits(6)


2,723,592

2,588,283

2,541,113

2,479,412

2,367,841

Total assets


3,439,669

3,287,663

3,073,234

2,925,548

2,784,176

Book value per common share


35.99

35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57

Loans to deposits


100.95 %

99.13 %

98.25 %

97.12 %

98.19 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


13.75 %

13.97 %

14.37 %

14.90 %

14.88 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.65 %

11.83 %

12.18 %

12.65 %

12.59 %

Leverage ratio


9.44 %

9.71 %

10.12 %

10.18 %

10.20 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


11.17 %

11.33 %

11.65 %

12.09 %

12.00 %

Tangible common equity(9)


8.37 %

8.60 %

9.06 %

9.50 %

9.54 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/ total assets


0.08 %

0.09 %

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.50 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


5.24 %

7.29 %

7.83 %

12.61 %

14.90 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)


0.07 %

0.10 %

0.13 %

0.09 %

0.49 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


(0.06 %)

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.06 %

(0.01 %)

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.20 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.51 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


1,388.87 %

1,166.70 %

726.88 %

625.16 %

259.95 %

 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited









Quarter Ended



Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

(in thousands, except per share data)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income







Loans

$

29,752

26,610

23,931

23,661

23,063

Investment securities


506

448

474

410

355

Federal funds sold


676

180

59

66

68

  Total interest income


30,934

27,238

24,464

24,137

23,486

Interest expense







Deposits


5,021

1,844

908

900

934

Borrowings


459

510

392

380

380

  Total interest expense


5,480

2,354

1,300

1,280

1,314

Net interest income


25,454

24,884

23,164

22,857

22,172

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


950

1,775

1,105

(4,200)

(6,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


24,504

23,109

22,059

27,057

28,172

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income


1,230

1,184

1,494

1,931

2,829

Service fees on deposit accounts


194

209

191

200

199

ATM and debit card income


559

563

528

560

542

Income from bank owned life insurance


315

315

315

312

321

Loss on disposal of fixed assets


-

(394)

-

-

-

Other income


382

388

399

334

348

  Total noninterest income


2,680

2,265

2,927

3,337

4,239

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits


9,843

9,915

9,456

9,208

9,064

Occupancy


2,442

2,219

1,778

2,081

1,685

Outside service and data processing costs


1,529

1,528

1,533

1,395

1,368

Insurance


507

367

260

342

244

Professional fees


555

693

599

682

694

Marketing


338

329

269

260

248

Other


832

737

790

767

736

  Total noninterest expenses


16,046

15,788

14,685

14,735

14,039

Income before provision for income taxes


11,138

9,586

10,301

15,659

18,372

Income tax expense


2,725

2,346

2,331

3,654

4,355

Net income available to common shareholders

$

8,413

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017








Earnings per common share – Basic

$

1.06

0.91

1.00

1.52

1.78

Earnings per common share – Diluted


1.04

0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

Basic weighted average common shares


7,972

7,945

7,932

7,877

7,874

Diluted weighted average common shares


8,065

8,075

8,096

8,057

8,001

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $5.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021.  The increase in net income from the second quarter was driven by an increase in net interest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses.  In addition, there was a loss on disposal of fixed assets recorded during the second quarter period.  Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased from the prior year due primarily to an increase in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in mortgage banking income and an increase in noninterest expenses.  In addition, net interest income increased $570 thousand, or 2.3%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter of 2022, and increased $3.3 million, or 14.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.8 million of loan growth during the third quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The provision expense during the third quarter of 2022, calculated under the new Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology, includes a $525 thousand provision for loan losses and a $425 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.  We received a $1.5 million recovery on a previously charged-off loan during the third quarter of 2022 that drove the decrease in provision expense from the second quarter and the prior year periods.  The reversal in the provision during the third quarter of 2021 was driven by improvement in economic conditions after the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $415 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021.  As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income improved slightly from the prior quarter, but decreased by $1.6 million from the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months.  In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.0 million, or a $258 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022, and a $2.0 million increase from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in occupancy and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense decreased slightly from the second quarter driven by less benefits expense and increased from the prior year due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases. Occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters, while our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second and third quarters of 2022 and 23.7% for the third quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited









For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     122,071

$      676

2.20 %

$     80,909

$      180

0.89 %

$    145,899

$       68

0.18 %

  Investment securities, taxable

91,462

449

1.95 %

98,527

404

1.64 %

93,428

301

1.28 %

  Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

10,160

74

2.89 %

10,382

56

2.16 %

10,974

70

2.54 %

  Loans(10)

2,941,350

29,752

4.01 %

2,795,274

26,610

3.82 %

2,351,467

23,063

3.89 %

    Total interest-earning assets

3,165,043

30,951

3.88 %

2,985,092

27,250

3.66 %

2,601,768

23,502

3.58 %

  Noninterest-earning assets

159,233



154,659



132,929



    Total assets

$3,324,726



$3,139,751



$2,734,697



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$   361,500

178

0.20 %

$   389,563

144

0.15 %

$   316,775

48

0.06 %

Savings & money market

1,417,181

3,663

1.03 %

1,267,174

1,200

0.38 %

1,209,991

651

0.21 %

Time deposits

361,325

1,180

1.30 %

278,101

500

0.72 %

161,300

235

0.58 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,140,006

5,021

0.93 %

1,934,838

1,844

0.38 %

1,688,066

934

0.22 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,357

10

2.92 %

53,179

105

0.79 %

-

-

- %

Subordinated debentures

36,169

449

4.93 %

36,143

405

4.49 %

36,062

380

4.18 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,177,532

5,480

1.00 %

2,024,160

2,354

0.47 %

1,724,128

1,314

0.30 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

858,202



833,943



753,901



Shareholders' equity

288,542



281,648



256,668



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$3,324,276



$3,139,751



$2,734,697



Net interest spread



2.88 %



3.19 %



3.28 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin


$25,471

3.19 %


$24,896

3.35 %


$22,188

3.38 %

Less:  tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


17



12



16


Net interest income


$25,454



$24,884



$22,172


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]












Net interest income was $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $570 thousand increase from the second quarter, resulting primarily from a $3.7 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $146.1 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 4.01%, 19-basis points higher than the previous quarter.  In comparison to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.3 million, resulting primarily from $589.9 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, combined with a 12-basis point increase in loan yield.  Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.19% for the third quarter of 2022, a 16-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022, and a 19-basis point decrease from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021.  As a result of the Federal Reserve's 300-basis point interest rate hikes during the first nine months of 2022, the yield on our interest-earning assets has increased by 30-basis points during the third quarter of 2022 in comparison to the third quarter of 2021. However, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 70-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the third quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited












Ending Balance




September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


(in thousands, except per share data)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


Assets








Cash and cash equivalents:








  Cash and due from banks

$

16,530

21,090

20,992

21,770

17,944


  Federal funds sold


139,544

124,462

95,093

86,882

47,440


  Interest-bearing deposits with banks


4,532

36,538

33,131

58,557

63,149


    Total cash and cash equivalents


160,606

182,090

149,216

167,209

128,533


Investment securities:








  Investment securities available for sale


91,521

98,991

106,978

120,281

113,802


  Other investments


5,449

5,065

4,104

4,021

2,820


    Total investment securities


96,970

104,056

111,082

124,302

116,622


Mortgage loans held for sale


9,243

18,329

17,840

13,556

31,641


Loans (5)


3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047


Less allowance for credit losses


(36,317)

(34,192)

(32,944)

(30,408)

(36,075)


    Loans, net


2,993,710

2,811,013

2,627,731

2,459,469

2,352,972


Bank owned life insurance


50,778

50,463

50,148

49,833

49,521


Property and equipment, net


99,530

96,674

95,129

92,370

78,456


Deferred income taxes


18,425

15,078

10,635

8,397

16,591


Other assets


10,407

9,960

10,859

10,412

9,840


    Total assets

$

3,439,669

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176


Liabilities








Deposits

$

3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018


FHLB Advances


60,000

50,000

-

-

-


Subordinated debentures


36,187

36,160

36,133

36,106

36,079


Other liabilities


54,245

48,708

49,809

47,715

49,450


    Total liabilities


3,151,884

3,005,026

2,794,116

2,647,647

2,518,547


Shareholders' equity








Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


-

-

-

-

-


Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


80

80

80

79

79


Nonvested restricted stock


(3,348)

(3,230)

(3,425)

(1,435)

(1,469)


Additional paid-in capital


118,433

117,714

117,286

114,226

113,501


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(14,009)

(10,143)

(6,393)

(740)

(248)


Retained earnings


186,629

178,216

170,976

165,771

153,766


    Total shareholders' equity


287,785

282,637

278,524

277,901

265,629


    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,439,669

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176


Common Stock








Book value per common share

$

35.99

35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57


Stock price:








  High


47.16

50.09

65.02

64.73

53.50


  Low


41.66

42.25

50.84

52.73

48.62


  Period end


41.66

43.59

50.84

62.49

53.50


Common shares outstanding


7,997

7,986

7,981

7,925

7,913


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]











ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







  Non-owner occupied RE

$

253

259

265

270

7,400

  Commercial business


79

-

-

-

1,469

Consumer







  Real estate


-

183

739

989

1,461

  Home equity


197

200

815

653

818

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings


2,086

2,289

2,713

2,952

2,730

Total nonaccrual loans


2,615

2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

Other real estate owned


-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,615

2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







  Total assets


0.08 %

0.09 %

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.50 %

  Total loans


0.09 %

0.10 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.58 %

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$

4,683

3,558

3,241

3,299

4,044

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses


5.24 %

7.29 %

7.83 %

12.61 %

14.90 %



Quarter Ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

34,192

32,944

30,408

36,075

41,912

CECL adjustment


-

-

1,500

-

-

Loans charged-off


-

(316)

(169)

(1,509)

(243)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


1,600

39

180

42

406

  Net loans (charged-off) recovered


1,600

(277)

11

(1,467)

163

Provision for credit losses


525

1,525

1,025

(4,200)

(6,000)

Balance, end of period

$

36,317

34,192

32,944

30,408

36,075

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.20 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.51 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


1,388.87 %

1,166.70 %

726.88 %

625.22 %

259.95 %

Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)


(0.22 %)

0.04 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

(0.03 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $316 thousand to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,388.9% on September 30, 2022, compared to 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022 and 260.0% on September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 5.24%. The improvement over the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the first nine months of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $36.1 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. We had net recoveries of $1.6 million, or (0.22%) annualized, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $277 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $163 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

572,972

551,544

527,776

488,965

470,614

Non-owner occupied RE


799,569

741,263

705,811

666,833

628,521

Construction


85,850

84,612

75,015

64,425

87,892

Business


419,312

389,790

352,932

333,049

307,969

Total commercial loans


1,877,703

1,767,209

1,661,534

1,553,272

1,494,996

Consumer







Real estate


873,471

812,130

745,667

694,401

648,276

Home equity


171,904

161,512

155,678

154,839

155,049

Construction


77,798

76,878

72,627

59,846

57,419

Other


29,151

27,476

25,169

27,519

33,307

Total consumer loans


1,152,324

1,077,996

999,141

936,605

894,051

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees    


3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

Less—allowance for credit losses


(36,317)

(34,192)

(32,944)

(30,408)

(36,075)

Total loans, net

$

2,993,710

2,811,013

2,627,731

2,459,469

2,352,972

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Non-interest bearing

$

791,050

799,169

779,262

768,650

720,444

Interest bearing:







   NOW accounts


357,862

364,189

416,322

401,788

331,167

   Money market accounts


1,452,958

1,320,329

1,238,866

1,201,099

1,188,666

   Savings


42,335

41,944

41,630

39,696

34,018

   Time, less than $250,000


79,387

62,340

57,972

61,122

65,177

   Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


277,860

282,187

174,122

91,471

93,546

Total deposits

$

3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

Footnotes to tables:


 (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

 (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

 (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

 (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.

 (7) September 30, 2022 ratios are preliminary.

 (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

 (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina.  Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.4 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST."  More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines.  Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MIKE DOWLING  864-679-9070

MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER  864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-first-reports-results-for-third-quarter-2022-301656556.html

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.