Step Change Innovations Launches Science-Backed Ingredient Blend Calmology™

One-of-a-kind blend supports mood and sleep while promoting digestive and immune health

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With stress and burnout more prevalent than ever, key health and nutrition trends prioritize boosting mood, sleep, stress management, digestive and immune health. These wellness issues are often intertwined and benefit from being resolved holistically. Therefore, Step Change Innovations, in collaboration with FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global innovator in healthy and functional ingredients, introduces Calmology™, an ingredient blend that combines evidence-based ingredients to address key health concerns and support consumer self-care.

Calmology is a proprietary ingredient blend of dairy-based ingredients, extensively studied in clinical trials, that:

Maintains mood and emotional well-being

Promotes a normal response to stress and anxiety

Encourages sleep and maintains sleep quality

Helps with digestive health by reinforcing the growth of beneficial gut bacteria

Supports the immune system

In partnership with Flavor Producers , Calmology will be seen and sampled, for the very first time, in Booth #4177 at the upcoming SupplySide West & Food Ingredients industry show, Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. A select flavor option has been provided for the ingredient blend, courtesy of Flavor Producers, who craft and inspire new taste experiences with natural, organic and plant-based flavors and extracts.

"Step Change Innovations is honored to collaborate with Flavor Producers, the leader in organic and natural flavors, to showcase Calmology at SupplySide West," said Joseph Bradley, chief executive officer, Step Change Innovations. "We are proud of this revolutionary ingredient blend and are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring it to market."

Medical experts and scientists have made great strides in understanding how intestinal bacteria and digestive health affects mental health and well-being. This connection showcases anything an individual ingests can impact mood and sleep regulation, as well as how closely our immune system is linked to digestive health. FrieslandCampina Ingredients has a vested interest in science, with a large research and development center dedicated to exploring new dairy ingredient ideas like Biotis™ SleepWell and Biotis™ Lactoferrin utilized in Calmology. Their efforts have resulted in an extensive portfolio, entering a new era in ingredient science with published scientific studies and clinical trials, validating the benefits of their products and the components within Calmology.

"A good night's sleep is crucial to maintaining mental and physical well-being," said Devon Gholam, Ph.D., innovation director, Step Change Innovations. "Calmology is unique in that it contains several ingredients utilizing different mechanisms to support sleep and mood, while also helping to maintain digestive and immune health."

The Calmology ingredient blend can function as a stand-alone product, or packaged, so that consumers may add the blend to the beverage of their choice. It also serves as an ideal base that is easily customizable with the addition of flavors, colors and other active components to maintain health. Along with powdered drink mixes and sachet products, Calmology also is appropriate for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and slab-type bars. The supplement blend does contain milk, including lactose, but is free from other major allergens.

To learn more about Calmology and discuss how your organization can take the first step in redefining the future of the food and nutraceutical industry, visit getcalmology.com.

About Step Change Innovations

Step Change Innovations is an ingredient incubator and curator, telling the story of unique ingredients with science, and pairing those ingredients with cutting-edge delivery methods and product formulations. They serve as an independent voice for best-in-class ingredients and technologies and their award-winning team has helped to innovate and launch over 1,000 products in over 70 countries around the globe. From ideation and creation to production and distribution, Step Change has critical expertise and relevant experience in each area of the product development process, along with solid co-manufacturer relationships to make new products at speed while facilitating regulatory compliance.

About Flavor Producers

Founded in California, Flavor producers is the leader in crafting natural and organic flavors and extracts for over 40 years. The company is inspired by entrepreneurs and new technologies that deliver great taste sustainably and transparently.

About FrieslandCampina Ingredients, part of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients is powered by 1,400 passionate specialists who are focused on adding goodness to the foods, drinks, and businesses that nourish the world, now and for generations to come. The company is leading in the food sector as an innovation partner in healthy and sustainable ingredients and solutions. FrieslandCampina Ingredients operates globally and has a regional sales office in the United States.

