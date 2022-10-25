TITLE Boxing Club Unveils 2023 Vision and Growth Plans at Annual Convention

Leading Authentic Heavy Bag Boxing Fitness Brand Comes Together to Celebrate Brand Success,

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout, recently held its annual convention with a theme of "Eye on the Prize." As the first time the system has gathered since pre-COVID and pre-acquisition, this year's convention was filled with camaraderie, networking, brand announcements and dozens of franchise partner awards.

The three-day conference was packed with exciting presentations, workshops, and roundtable discussions aimed at sharing best practices for franchise partners to leverage assets and resources, build an impactful team and have long-term success. TITLE Boxing Club is gloving up for aggressive growth after months of strategic planning, innovations and appointing key roles to the senior leadership team to further support its franchise network.

"The energy and excitement we felt from our franchise partners at the convention was unmatched," said Todd Wadler, CEO of TITLE Boxing Club and Co-Founder of BoxUnion. "Our entire system has our eye on the prize – and that prize is providing people with boxing for their mental and physical fitness. We've been working hard to train for the fight, and I'm confident that 2023 will be a year of great success for the TITLE brand."

Additionally, a number of franchise partners were awarded with a variety of recognitions from member growth to community engagement and more by the senior leadership team. The highly anticipated "Franchise Partner of the Year" was awarded to Lauren and Billy Macaulay who own four clubs on the east coast: Burlington, MA, Nashua, NH; North Andover, MA; and Woburn, MA. The "Rookie of the Year" award was given to Brent Smith who opened his club in Shreveport, LA in May 2022, and was the first franchise partner to open post-COVID. An equally valuable award, "Grand Opening Bell" was presented to Jeannie Nadolski of Nolensville, TN who also opened in May 2022, and had the highest founding member count since before the pandemic.

"The past two years have caused immense stress and struggle for my clubs – requiring unwavering tenacity to power through," said Lauren Macaulay. "But we kept our members in mind every day through each challenge we faced, and the ability to make a positive impact on so many lives is what kept us going. My husband, team and I are proud and humbled to have been recognized as Franchise Partner of the Year for a second time."

As a purpose-driven brand, TITLE Boxing Club sees itself as a true community partner on a national and local scale. Earlier this year, TITLE held its annual Knockout Stigma Campaign to fight mental health stigmas. Sue Fowler and Cordula Rafalko from Saugus, MA were given the "Mental Health Warrior Award" as the club that raised the most money during the campaign. One of the most coveted awards, the "Spirit Award," was given to Keith and Molly Noel in Cincinnati, OH for their efforts in building and exemplifying the TITLE Boxing Club culture, values, spirit and beliefs. This award also recognized the Noel's work in engaging with their community, and providing inspiration to their members and employees.

This year's conference was supported by a number of vendor partners, including ClubReady, Classpass, Cybermark, Gympass, and Hyperice. Each company was able to network with the franchise partners throughout the convention to share how their services can provide additional support for local clubs.

"It was an honor to join TITLE Boxing Club at their 'Eyes on the Prize' Convention," shared Darol Lain, President of ClubReady. "I came away from it with full belief that Todd and CRO Felicia Alexander are building an incredible boutique fitness brand that will change the lives of so many."

As the leading authentic heavy bag boxing club, TITLE Boxing Club offers a workout designed to build your fitness, control your breathing, and clear your mind. With more than 130 clubs nationwide and a well-regarded digital subscription service, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand, members can work out anytime, anywhere.

