TMRW Life Sciences Launches World's Most Advanced Specimen Management Facility for Frozen Eggs and Embryos Used In IVF

TMRW's cryobanks in New York and California will safely store fertility specimens for clinics and patients directly

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (TMRW), creator of the only automated specimen management platform for frozen eggs and embryos used for in vitro fertilization (IVF) announced today the launch of the world's most advanced fertility specimen cryostorage facility. This technology-enabled facility, located in New York, delivers a new standard of care directly to patients for the first time, and to fertility clinic partners providing unprecedented levels of transparency into the safety of frozen eggs and embryos at the heart of almost every IVF journey.

Powered by TMRW's proprietary technology and supported by round-the-clock monitoring, specimens are stored with extensive real-time data capture and reporting, delivering peace of mind to patients and clinics at all times. TMRW will be expanding its network of technology-enabled cryostorage facilities in both California and the United Kingdom over the coming months.

Central to TMRW's mission is its ability to uniquely identify, track and trace cryopreserved fertility specimens, whether located in a clinic during active treatment, or offsite in one of their cryobanks after treatment has been completed. The TMRW integrated hardware and software system utilizes state-of-the-art digital identification and tracking to check specimens into and out of storage, creating a complete and secure specimen record and audit trail, providing a level of transparency to patients previously unavailable.

"We are committed to providing a safe, transparent and digitally-enabled solution for both patients and clinics in the care and management of these incredibly precious specimens. We believe the same level of visibility should exist in the care of frozen eggs and embryos as it does in almost all other aspects of our lives today," said Tara Comonte, TMRW's chief executive officer. "The extension of our technology from an in-clinic solution to a direct-to-patient offsite state-of-the-art facility has always been a natural evolution. Clinics, and now patients, have a choice, and we're laser focused on making sure they all sleep better at night with their specimens under our watch."

The CCRM Fertility network, Conceptions Reproductive Associates, and Illume Fertility are some of the first to take advantage of TMRW's cryobank and digitally-connected specimen management platform.

"Partnering with TMRW means we're using the highest standards of technology with a full digital chain of custody to track and trace specimens 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Glenn Proctor, chief operating officer at Conceptions. "TMRW's platform represents a new standard in our field; this technology provides the most sophisticated, advanced level of control and visibility that exists today."

The growing demand for fertility treatment has resulted in an exponential increase in the number of frozen specimens under clinic management, each of which need to be accurately identified, managed and monitored. IVF clinics were not designed to be long-term cryobanks, yet that's what they've inadvertently become.

TMRW's system reduces the number of opportunities for human error by automating processes and workflows in an integrated digital platform. It provides patients and clinics real-time visibility into their entire cryospecimen inventory, whether on or offsite, and enables highly skilled embryologists to focus on what they do best - helping their patients pursue their dreams of parenthood.

The growing uncertainty around the future of reproductive healthcare in the United States since the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left fertility clinics and their patients increasingly concerned. The ability to deliver and receive care is under threat in many parts of the country. TMRW offers a secure and trusted solution for safe embryo storage in states with some of the most robust fertility and privacy laws that exist.

"The decision to transfer our frozen embryos was not one we took lightly," said Joe B., one of the first patients moving their embryos to the TMRW cryobank. "The process is seamless, organized and transparent. Their technology is bringing this industry into the modern world and I feel better knowing my future children are under their care."

TMRW plans to continue to expand their platform across the United States and Europe throughout 2023.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. is a life sciences technology company that provides safety and transparency to modernize and transform IVF. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID-enabled labware and an integrated software management solution, TMRW safeguards life's most precious cells. TMRW, named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With significant continued growth in fertility services and the projected number of IVF births on the rise, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century. For more information, visit www.tmrw.org .

View original content:

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences