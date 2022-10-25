ZEISS Microscopy Launches New Interactive Microsite

Celebrating researchers' breakthroughs in life science and materials research, the new microsite offers an interactive front-row seat to how scientific research is impacting our lives.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions announced its new microsite featuring nine researchers and 24 areas of study, to celebrate the amazing breakthroughs these scientists are achieving with ZEISS instruments. This virtual component is the at-home extension of their new interactive touchscreen experience recently debuted at ZEISS tradeshows. The microsite's web interface allows for an intuitive interaction to explore microscopic discoveries and will grow with more research breakthroughs to come. The microsite will allow the user to see some of what is featured during microscopy events.

"We partner with leading researchers to provide enabling microscopy solutions to acquire images that are turned into actionable data. In the process, we get a window into their amazing discoveries. This microsite is a way to give that same visibility of the incredible research they do to anyone interested in science," said Joseph Huff, Head of Marketing, ZEISS Microscopy, North America. "We plan to release more interactive clips as we grow the site, with two new releases per month and more researchers to present in the future."

ZEISS Microscopy's new site offers content from top researchers, giving insight into the knowledge gained through their scientific discoveries. The microsite currently features nine segments with leading researchers and will add fifteen more in the upcoming months. Topics covered so far include neuroscience, education, cell biology, cancer research, electronics, material science and metals, and natural resources and geology. ZEISS plans to offer more segments covering more areas of research they support on its platform. In the future, it will include researchers in the fields of biotech, biopharmaceuticals and more.

ZEISS's new website and smart wall experience are compatible with the company's sustainability initiative. By offering a highly digital experience through its scientific presentations, it cuts back on travel for presenters and the cost of shipping equipment and materials, reducing the company's carbon footprint.

"We designed this content to be part of a full conference experience overhaul in response to the peak of digitization during the global pandemic," said Megan Gagliardi, Head of Marketing Operations and Communications, ZEISS Microscopy, North America. "These components help us keep an eye on sustainability and offer a way to scale our offering without adding to our carbon footprint."

The layout and graphics for the interactive microsite and smart wall were innovatively designed by Goods & Services, and it won the 2022 Graphis Design Silver Award for Exhibit Design. The award and graphics for the firm's work on ZEISS can be seen at Vision ID - Graphis.

The interactive site can be viewed and explored online at https://us.microscopy.zeiss.com and various microscopy conferences throughout North America.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions