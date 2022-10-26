Ameda® Launches the Ameda Pearl™ Breast Pump

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ameda officially announced its launch of the Ameda Pearl™ — Ameda's newest Hospital Grade Breast Pump. Pearl combines powerful hospital grade performance with durable and user centric design that supports moms in the hospital and at home.

"The Ameda Pearl is the first significant Hospital Grade pump to be launched in a decade."

Ameda has a long history of bringing innovative Hospital Grade technology to the market. 80 years ago, Ameda founder Einar Egnell introduced the world's first hospital grade pump. In 2010 Ameda introduced the clinically proven Platinum pump for moms of pre-term infants. Now Pearl joins the Ameda portfolio of Hospital Grade solutions as a powerful, yet portable solution that seamlessly transitions from the hospital environment to pumping at home.

"The Ameda Pearl is the first significant Hospital Grade pump to be launched in a decade." said Carolin Archibald, Ameda Chief Executive Officer. "Pearl expands the Ameda portfolio of offerings. It's a durable, hospital grade pump that supports pump dependent moms while they are in the hospital AND when they are home with baby. There is no other pump like it!"

Pearl provides powerful Hospital Grade pumping via two modes of pumping and a wide range of adjustable settings. Designed as a multi-user pump, Pearl features a durable, easy to clean outer housing and is compatible with the Ameda Universal HygieniKit™ - the world's only FDA-cleared pump kit that helps protect breastmilk from harmful contaminants. Pearl's portable size, carry handle and integrated bottle holders make it an approachable solution both in the hospital and at home.

"The Ameda Pearl was designed with the pump dependent mom in mind," Susan Rappin, Vice President of Marketing continued. "Moms appreciate the thoughtful details that make frequent pumping easier – a long-lasting rechargeable battery, an LCD screen with timer, whisper quiet operation and even an adjustable night-light for late night sessions."

The Ameda Pearl is available now globally for purchase by Hospitals, WIC agencies, Milk Banks and Durable Medical Equipment Providers It is also available as a rental option to moms through select Ameda account partners. For more information about Pearl, go to https://www.ameda.com/pearl

