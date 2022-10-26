Global Patient Safety Leader ECRI Names New Chief Technology Officer

Technology strategist Benjamin Dai to spearhead the nonprofit's digital transformation

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, has named Benjamin Dai, MS, TOGAF , its new Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer. Dai has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in engineering and information technology at Fortune 100 companies across healthcare provider, payer, medical device, consumer product, and biomedical research industries.

ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, has named Benjamin Dai, MS, TOGAF, its new Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer. Dai has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in engineering and information technology at Fortune 100 companies across healthcare provider, payer, medical device, consumer product, and biomedical research industries. (PRNewswire)

Information technology and security are core capabilities for our organization's success, says ECRI CEO M. Schabacker .

"Information technology and security are core capabilities for our organization's success," says Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and CEO at ECRI. "Benjamin brings a focused interest to the intersection of technology, disruptive innovation, enterprise collaboration, and workforce wellness, all through the lens of transformation in the digital age."

Dai is responsible for driving the ongoing digital transformation of ECRI's externally facing products and services and internally facing business operations.

"With ECRI, I have found an exceptional opportunity to advance evidence-based patient care by integrating meaningful data with world-class technologies and business capabilities," says Dai. "Using machine learning and seamless integration of diverse datasets, we are helping healthcare organizations across the care continuum to implement total systems of safety with critical medical device alerts notifications, recall verifications, functional equivalent product alternatives, and patient safety analytics."

Dai's global expertise includes health technology delivery and enterprise architecture, biomedical informatics, end-to-end software delivery, infrastructure, portfolio management, analytics, and all aspects of information technology (IT) leadership. Select career highlights include the release of BioPortal 2.x, a comprehensive repository of biomedical ontologies, through his work at Stanford University, and the operationalizing of the first delivery of KP Advance Alert Monitor, a predictive analytics solution to reduce intensive care unit (ICU) patient mortality, while employed at Kaiser Permanente.

ECRI has a track record of building high-quality healthcare information systems and has worked with government agencies, medical associations, and industry bodies since 1968. ECRI brings significant experience in collecting and millions of patient safety events, updating thousands of medical technology specifications and evaluations, and maintaining confidential pricing data on capital and supply products.

For more information, visit www.ecri.org, e-mail clientservices@ecri.org or call 610.825.6000.

Social Sharing

@ECRI_Org names Benjamin Dai as new chief technology officer, leading the charge for the nonprofit patient safety organization's digital transformation

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide.

For more than fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ECRI